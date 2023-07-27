The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
D’Onta Foreman: I’d tell young players to not play RB

Foreman, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Bears this offseason, weighed in on what has become one of the league’s hottest topics: the perception that running backs are underpaid.

By  Patrick Finley
   
merlin_113894558.jpg

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman works on the field during practice last month.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

D’Onta Foreman loves playing running back. But he wouldn’t recommend it to the next generation.

“My advice to guys now? Definitely try to play something else,” he told the Sun-Times on Wednesday. “You play kicker, you’re probably making more money than some of the running backs in this league.”

Some of the league’s top running backs held a video conference earlier this week to brainstorm ways to seek higher paychecks. Franchise-tagged running backs make less than any position group other than special teams, and by-committee platoons have watered down even the high end of the free-agent market.

Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay called any changes to the NFL’s salary structure because of the complaints of one position group “inappropriate.”

Neither Foreman nor teammate Khalil Herbert — who led all running backs in yards per carry last year — were invited to the conference call. Foreman said he feels like players don’t have control over running back salaries.

“What we’re asked to do — some guys playing special teams, catching the ball, running the ball, blocking, that’s pretty much football,” he said. “And we have to do all those things. And then you do that at a high level and you do it for so long and they tell you you’re used up. It sucks.”

Herbert is evidence the new strategy is financially sound — he’s a mid-round pick made good. But he wants things to change.

“Our position is very valuable,” he said. “You see, guys, we do everything. … Just want to see guys get paid.”

