Bears LB Jack Sanborn still limited in practice as workload grows

The Bears are taking it slowly with players coming off injuries, and linebacker Jack Sanborn hasn’t practiced in full during the first two days of training camp. They’ve taken a similar approach with wide receiver Darnell Mooney; both players suffered season-ending ankle injuries last fall.

“I’m going to trust the training staff on that,” Sanborn said Thursday. “Right now we’re just making sure we’re ok, doing a little ramp-up period. Whenever they think that I’m full go, yeah I’ll be out there.”

Sanborn, from Lake Zurich, was one of the Bears’ best success stories amid a dismal season. They signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, and he made the roster after a convincing preseason. He played every game, including six starts after the team traded Roquan Smith, before the injury.

When Sanborn returns, he’ll be clawing for playing time yet again. The Bears signed free-agent linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in the recent offseason and have high expectations for fifth-round pick Noah Sewell.

