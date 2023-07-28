The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Fields notes: Justin Fields works on the little things in virtual walk-through

For Fields, it was a day to work on handoffs to Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman, swing passes to Herbert and Khari Blasingame and easy throws to tight ends Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan and Chase Allen on check-downs and crossing routes.

By  Mark Potash
   
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) ...

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Practice No. 3

at Halas Hall

Fans who came out to Bears training camp to see Justin Fields throw highlight-reel passes to DJ Moore for the third consecutive day were disappointed, as the Bears were in a walk-through mode throughout Friday’s practice. 

For Fields, who was facing no rush in team and 7-on-7 drills, it was a day to work on handoffs to Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman, swing passes to Herbert and Khari Blasingame and easy throws to tight ends Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan and Chase Allen on check-downs and crossing routes. 

Fields did complete a few passes to Moore, but none were the kind that would excite the crowd on another warm day at Halas Hall. One of his few downfield passes with some intensity, a deep ball for wide receiver Velus Jones, was cleanly broken up by cornerback Jaylon Johnson. 

But overall, it was more of a day to work on mechanics and footwork than manipulating the pocket. That can’t come soon enough for those watching training camp — the Bears won’t practice in pads until next Wednesday. 

