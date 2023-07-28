The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he’s playing this season with or without new contract

Johnson is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson talks with head coach Matt Eberflus.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he’d like a contract extension as soon as possible, but he’s comfortable with the possibility of playing this season without one.

“No question,” he said after practice Friday.

Johnson has repeatedly expressed no frustration with his situation and reported to training camp on time with the rest of the Bears. He also has indicated he had no intention of a “hold-in,” which former linebacker Roquan Smith utilized last summer when he and the Bears hit a stalemate.

“If there is [a distraction], we didn’t notice,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said of Johnson’s professionalism. “He is doing fine, just fine.”

Johnson is in the final season of his four-year, $6.5 million rookie contract. His $1.6 million average salary ranks 87th at his position, according to Spotrac.

The Bears drafted Johnson in the second round in 2020, and he quickly became their top corner. He has started 39 games in three seasons and has 31 pass breakups, including one interception.

He was targeted just 51 times in 11 games last season and led the Bears’ corners with a 94.6 opponent passer rating and 58.8 opponent completion percentage.

