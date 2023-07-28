The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Wrong test is all right for Bears’ rookie OT Darnell Wright

The Bears’ first-round draft pick (10th overall) prepared for the wide receivers’ pre-camp conditioning camp instead of the offensive linemen’s — but it worked to his benefit when he “crushed” the test and came to training camp in great shape.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Wrong test is all right for Bears’ rookie OT Darnell Wright
merlin_113154598.jpg

Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (58) said he dropped about 16 pounds in preparation for his first season in the NFL.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

Before his first day of training camp, Bears first-round draft pick Darnell Wright made a rookie mistake — and it worked in his favor. Maybe the Bears’ luck is changing. 

After being told to come to camp in shape when the Bears completed their offseason program in June, Wright read the wrong workout program — the wide receivers instead of the offensive linemen. But it all worked out when the 6-6, 335-pound Wright “crushed” the conditioning test — “like, he didn’t break a sweat,” general manager Ryan Poles said. — and came to camp in the best shape of his life. 

That’s a good foundation for Wright entering a rookie season with high expectations. Wright, the 10th overall pick of the draft, was the Bears’ starting right tackle from his first practice in OTAs. But the hope is that he will play at a high level, even with the expected rookie mistakes. 

Wright said he thinks he’s on track, but there’s a long way to go. 

“It’s been good,” Wright said. “When I first got through OTAs, it was definitely a big jump that I needed to make. Through the offseason, I just trained and I think during this training camp, I’ll make another jump, then the preseason. It just builds on top of it.”

As part of his offseason conditioning, Wright lost about 16 pounds, and feels better for it. 

“It definitely feels better,” he said. “It’s a little bit of an adjustment in terms of translating power still. I feel like I’m more powerful because I didn’t lose any muscle mass. You definitely feel a step quicker.”

It’s too early to tell how effective Wright will be, with the Bears still in non-padded practices. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy likes what he sees. 

“He’s done a really great job of … staying focused and working his butt off to get better at everything,” Getsy said. “I just want to make sure we all stay on him and stay working together to make sure he continues to stay focused and gets better every day. If he does that, he’s going to help our football team.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ safety Jaquan Brisker has big plans for 2023
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he’s playing this season with or without new contract
Fields notes: Justin Fields works on the little things in virtual walk-through
Bears LB Jack Sanborn still limited in practice as workload grows
What’s next for Bears GM Ryan Poles after paying Cole Kmet?
Bears WR Velus Jones, Tyler Scott start strong at training camp
The Latest
merlin_114284166.jpg
Crime
Judge accepts guilty plea from Chicago rap star G Herbo, who used stolen credit cards for private jets, luxury cars, stay at Jamaican villa
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, had signed an agreement last week pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni accepted the deal and set sentencing for Nov. 7.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_109599707.jpg
Bears
Bears’ safety Jaquan Brisker has big plans for 2023
After being named to Pro Football Focus’ all-rookie team in 2022, the second-round pick from Penn State wants to parlay his versatility into more takeaways. “Doing whatever to help my team,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
The White Sox continued to sell, sending starter Lance Lynn to the Dodgers on Friday.
White Sox
White Sox deal Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly to Dodgers
The Sox will receive outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor-league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death in Englewood
The man was shot in the abdomen about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern’s interim head coach David Braun speaks during Big Ten Media Days.
College Sports
Big Ten’s four new coaches take divergent paths to new-look West Division
While the number of new coaches hired is hardly an aberration in major college football, the journeys these men made are strikingly different.
By Michael Marot | AP
 