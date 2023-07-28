At every turn, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s situation looks vastly different from Roquan Smith’s

It’s impossible to predict how long peace will last during any contract negotiation, but it appears things will remain calm and amicable between the Bears and top cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson is up for a contract extension as he heads into the final season of his rookie and has addressed it several times over the last few months. He went as far as he possibly could Friday to assure general manager Ryan Poles and everyone else that this will stay drama-free.

He said he is “100%” comfortable going into the season even if he doesn’t get an extension and added there is “no question” he’ll be playing.

In yet another departure from the quarrelsome saga that led to prized linebacker Roquan Smith’s exit last year, Johnson struck a tone that was far from adversarial. He said in June, “I’m not him,” and his actions since have reinforced it. Whereas Smith’s approach was to play hardball, which absolutely was his right, Johnson is playing nice and seeing if that leads to a different result.

“I still have a lot to earn,” Johnson said. “I still have a lot to prove. It’s not like I’m this person who’s been first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don’t have a contract... Definitely gotta do my part better, and I’m going to come out here each and every day and work. And then whatever comes from that, comes from that.”

While Smith insisted upon — and eventually got from the Ravens, it should be noted — a contract that outpaced what All-Pros Fred Warner and Shaq Leonard recently signed, Johnson isn’t.

When asked directly whether Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs, picked one spot after him in 2020, signing a five-year, $97 million extension Tuesday influenced his expectations, Johnson brushed it off by saying, “Nah, we’re in two totally different ballgames. He’s an All-Pro [with] 17 picks in three years. Hats off to him.”

Johnson doesn’t have any accomplishments like that. Contract talks almost certainly would be easier and quicker if he did. His value requires a more nuanced discussion.

He has been the Bears’ best corner since they drafted him, but has just one interception in 39 games and hasn’t made a Pro Bowl.

Johnson argues, validly, that his effectiveness as a shutdown corner deters quarterbacks from testing him. He was targeted just 51 times in 11 games last season, and in Week 2 against the Packers, Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw at him once. He led the Bears’ corners in lowest passer rating (94.6) and completion percentage (58.8) last season.

“My accolades and my ability don’t match up,” Johnson said. “I definitely have All-Pro talent, for sure. I have Pro Bowl talent. I go out there and lock those guys up.

“I’m a reality guy, and I can look on the All-Pro list and I ain’t on there. But I still believe in myself 100%.”

