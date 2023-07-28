The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

At every turn, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s situation looks vastly different from Roquan Smith’s

Johnson struck a confident, but humble tone when discussing his contract negotiations Friday and made clear he’ll be on the field when the Bears open the season—with

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE At every turn, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s situation looks vastly different from Roquan Smith’s
A photo of Jaylon Johnson stretching before practice.

Johnson reiterated his hope to be a Bear for the long run Friday.

AP Photos

It’s impossible to predict how long peace will last during any contract negotiation, but it appears things will remain calm and amicable between the Bears and top cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson is up for a contract extension as he heads into the final season of his rookie and has addressed it several times over the last few months. He went as far as he possibly could Friday to assure general manager Ryan Poles and everyone else that this will stay drama-free.

He said he is “100%” comfortable going into the season even if he doesn’t get an extension and added there is “no question” he’ll be playing.

In yet another departure from the quarrelsome saga that led to prized linebacker Roquan Smith’s exit last year, Johnson struck a tone that was far from adversarial. He said in June, “I’m not him,” and his actions since have reinforced it. Whereas Smith’s approach was to play hardball, which absolutely was his right, Johnson is playing nice and seeing if that leads to a different result.

“I still have a lot to earn,” Johnson said. “I still have a lot to prove. It’s not like I’m this person who’s been first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don’t have a contract... Definitely gotta do my part better, and I’m going to come out here each and every day and work. And then whatever comes from that, comes from that.”

While Smith insisted upon — and eventually got from the Ravens, it should be noted — a contract that outpaced what All-Pros Fred Warner and Shaq Leonard recently signed, Johnson isn’t.

When asked directly whether Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs, picked one spot after him in 2020, signing a five-year, $97 million extension Tuesday influenced his expectations, Johnson brushed it off by saying, “Nah, we’re in two totally different ballgames. He’s an All-Pro [with] 17 picks in three years. Hats off to him.”

Johnson doesn’t have any accomplishments like that. Contract talks almost certainly would be easier and quicker if he did. His value requires a more nuanced discussion.

He has been the Bears’ best corner since they drafted him, but has just one interception in 39 games and hasn’t made a Pro Bowl.

Johnson argues, validly, that his effectiveness as a shutdown corner deters quarterbacks from testing him. He was targeted just 51 times in 11 games last season, and in Week 2 against the Packers, Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw at him once. He led the Bears’ corners in lowest passer rating (94.6) and completion percentage (58.8) last season.

“My accolades and my ability don’t match up,” Johnson said. “I definitely have All-Pro talent, for sure. I have Pro Bowl talent. I go out there and lock those guys up.

“I’m a reality guy, and I can look on the All-Pro list and I ain’t on there. But I still believe in myself 100%.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has big plans for 2023
Wrong test is all right for Bears rookie OT Darnell Wright
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he’s playing this season with or without new contract
Fields notes: Justin Fields works on the little things in virtual walk-through
Bears LB Jack Sanborn still limited in practice as workload grows
What’s next for Bears GM Ryan Poles after paying Cole Kmet?
The Latest
Standing with other former Northwestern athletes, former Northwestern football player Simba Short speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Hazing led former Northwestern football player to self-harm, lawsuit alleges
Simba Short, who played defense for Northwestern from 2015-2016, and another player filed suits with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chicago firm Levin & Perconti.
By David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Branding_2.jpeg
Business
Beyoncé’s foundation offers a financial lifeline to 10 Black-owned businesses in Chicago
BeyGood, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s public charity foundation, gave a total of $100,000 to small businesses, allowing one to stay open and others to expand.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Sneed073023.jpg
Columnists
Rocky Wirtz in many ways was an ordinary guy who embraced family and friends
Blackhawks owner’s son, Danny, described him as ‘a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit.’
By Michael Sneed
 
The White Sox continued to sell, sending starter Lance Lynn to the Dodgers on Friday.
White Sox
White Sox deal Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly to Dodgers
Reliever Kendall Graveman has been traded to the Astros.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_114284166.jpg
Crime
Judge accepts guilty plea from Chicago rap star G Herbo for using stolen credit card info
The rapper signed a deal last week pleading guilty to wire fraud and lying to federal agents.
By Sun-Times staff
 