Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bears safety Eddie Jackson misses practice

Jackson was taking a veteran rest day, head coach Matt Eberflus said after practice at Halas Hall. The Bears have their first off day of training camp Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Bears safety Eddie Jackson did not practice Saturday.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Safety Eddie Jackson became the first Bears player of consequence to miss a training camp practice Saturday. The Bears, though, said there’s nothing to worry about.

Jackson was taking a veteran rest day, head coach Matt Eberflus said after practice at Halas Hall. The Bears have their first off day of training camp Sunday.

Jackson was in the midst of a resurgent season last year when he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. The Alabama alum was fortunate to avoid surgery and returned to practice during OTA sessions in June. Eberflus said the injury influenced the Bears’ decision to monitor Jackson.

“We just feel like that was a good rest day for him,” Eberflus said.

The Bears thus far have had good injury luck. Every player on their two-deep roster has participated in every practice.

Center Cody Whitehair walked off the practice field briefly Saturday after appearing to injure a finger on his left hand. He was worked on by a team trainer and returned for the last 20 minutes or so of practice

