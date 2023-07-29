Jaquan Brisker: It’s been great to see Damar Hamlin thrive

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is thrilled to see his friend Damar Hamlin — the Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game and needed to be revived — return to a normal life.

Amazingly, the Bills safety is a full participant at training camp.

“It’s been great,” Brisker said Friday. “Seeing him get back, just walking period. Forget the football stuff. Just walking back and being able to be with his family and things like that, his friends. It’s always great to see that.”

Brisker has been friends with him since the eighth grade. Both are from the Pittsburgh area.

“I’m glad he’s able to see his parents and things like that — able to see him smile,” Brisker said.

Brisker joked that Hamlin spent the offseason on a “tour” of enviable events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Honors and ESPYs.

Brisker paid tribute to Hamlin in the Bears’ season finale last year.