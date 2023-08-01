The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson unfazed by competition

After all but being handed a starting cornerback job in the offseason, Stevenson already is being pushed by fellow rookie Terell Smith. “I didn’t earn anything. I have no straps in the league ... It’s a competition until the end,” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) is expected to be a starter this season. But fellow rookie Terell Smith (32) isn’t far behind.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was all but handed a starting position in the offseason, but already is learning that nothing is really handed to you in the NFL. 

After some notable lapses in the first two days of training camp, the second-round draft pick from Miami (Fla.) already was splitting first-team reps last Friday with fellow rookie Terell Smith, a fifth-round pick from Minnesota. It was an early “Welcome to the NFL” moment. Nothing is ever handed to you. 

To his credit, Stevenson was unfazed by the competition from a player drafted 109 spots after him. 

“It’s a competition until the end,” Stevenson said. “We both got drafted — for opportunities it really doesn’t matter where you got drafted. He comes in every day with his head down, willing to work just as I am. 

“I had a couple of slip-ups as a rookie. [The coaches] didn’t tell me anything, but they made it real clear that it’s going to be a competition. I didn’t earn anything. I have no straps in the league. Every day we come in and smile at each other. We also know that we’re both working for the same position.”

Stevenson said “my knowledge of the game” is his biggest issue. “My understanding of what comes with certain players and what comes with certain down-and-distances,” Stevenson said. “Just understanding what type of player I’m going against. Chase Claypool is totally different than DJ Moore. I don’t want to say I struggle with it, but having that mental capacity to switch in and out instead of going out there like I’m in college and just playing everybody the same way.” 

Stevenson has responded with better practices this week. 

“On the sideline I was kind of like, ‘It’s kind of slowing down for me,’” Stevenson said. “Still being a rookie having outside things going on. Trying to get settled but also being able to come in and be a professional and lock in on what I really need to do. There’s a lot going on with it. But I’m starting to get better with it — starting to really understand the playbook and understand what these coaches and this entire organization wants from me.” 

Stevenson is still just six training camp practices into his NFL career. He was not about to panic at being challenged right away. He’s already shown a cornerback’s mentality. Don’t sweat anything.

“I’ve been through a lot ion life, so just to be able to make it here [the NFL] and make a dream that I had when I was 13 come true, I feel like nothing in the world can stop me right now. So losing a couple of reps is not going to bring me down.

“All I know is I’ve got to prepare harder and put my foot on the gas and make sure that I earn. Nothing is ever given.”

