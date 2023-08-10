Bears change primary logo to mascot head

Quietly this offseason, the Bears made their bear head logo their primary one.

Before, the logo had shared primary duties with the wishbone “C” logo the team wears on its helmet.

The move won’t change what the Bears wear on the field. The wishbone “C,” which has been the logo the team has worn since switching from leather helmets, will remain. So will the wishbone “C” at Soldier Field’s 50-yard line.

A team spokesman said the shift had nothing to do with the team’s potential move out of the city of Chicago. The Bears purchased the former Arlington International Racetrack site in Arlington Heights in February; their frustration with property tax assessments has led them to flirt with other suburbs and re-engage in conversations with the city about staying on the Lakefront.

Beside, if the Bears move to the suburbs, they’ll still be called the Chicago Bears.

“The Bear head has been a co-primary mark for many years,” the team said in a statement Thursday morning. “It is unique to the Chicago Bears brand. This minor change simply provides clarity for retail, media, and other team and league partners to start the creative process with the Bear head.”

The Bears had increasingly featured the bear logo — long a favorite of chairman George McCaskey — in recent years, swapping it in for the wishbone “C” in press conference backdrops and in certain in-house materials.

The wishbone “C” logo looks similar to the one worn by the Cincinnati Reds and once by the University of Chicago.