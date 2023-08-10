Fields notes: QB focuses on no-huddle work in last practice before game

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

In the last full practice before the Bears’ first preseason game Thursday, Justin Fields and the Bears offense went through a practice with lighter intensity than the previous two days.

Fields struggled during 11-on-11 periods, stalling the offense. He tucked the ball and ran twice in an early period, a skill that’s useful on game day but not as much during drills meant to hone the Bears’ passing attack.

Fields’ best throw of practice came on a slant route to receiver DJ Moore in a two-minute drill situation. Earlier in practice, he found new tight end Marcedes Lewis in the flat. Lewis figures to be more of a blocker than a pass-catcher — he averaged 11 catches per season in 81 games over five years with the Packers.

One day after working on quarterback cadence changes, the offense worked on no-huddle downs, which offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said was “a little more challenging for them in terms of assignments.”

Fields will start against the Titans in the Bears’ exhibition opener Saturday at noon.

