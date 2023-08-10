Bears injury report: WR Chase Claypool remains out

One day after grabbing for his hamstring between rounds of trash talk with the Bears’ defensive backs, receiver Chase Claypool sat out Thursday’s practice. It’s unlikely he’ll play Saturday.

The Bears remain without defensive starters DeMarcus Walker, Tremaine Edmunds and Jaquan Brisker; offensive guards Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick; and rookie cornerback Terell Smith. Third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman didn’t practice Thursday, and neither did running back Travis Homer or cornerback Josh Blackwell.

Without using Claypool’s name, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he thought the jawing between receivers and defensive backs was “awesome” — though he admitted the Bears offense crossed the line maybe once during camp.

“They are your teammate — but in the moment, they are your competitor,” he said. “I love it. As long as we don’t ever cross a line. Maybe we’ve crossed a line once, but I think we were able to get back from that and then continue it. I think all that’s important if you want to play a certain way that we want to play the game. Got to have that edge to you.”