Bears-Titans: What we’ll be watching in preseason opener

Some NFL fans look at preseason games — particularly the first one — as useless.

For Jack Sanborn, though, those games helped land him the job he dreamed of having as a boy living in Lake Zurich. Starting for Roquan Smith in last year’s preseason opener, the undrafted free agent intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble against the Chiefs.

“It’s a real opportunity for a lot of people,” he said. “I was a good example of that, so I know how important preseason is.”

The Bears start this year’s preseason slate Saturday against the Titans at Soldier Field. Here’s what we’ll be watching:

QB duties

Head coach Matt Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields will start and play behind the team’s first-string offensive line. How long Fields stays in the game, though, is another question.

Fields played 27 percent of the Bears’ downs in last year’s opener. It’d be surprising to see him reach the same total Saturday for three reasons: Eberflus’ dialing back of physicality in training camp this year, Fields’ familiarity with the offense in Year 2 and the fact the Bears have two joint practices against the Colts next week. The Bears value those scrimmages because Fields can practice against someone new, with increased intensity, but without getting tackled.

P.J. Walker will replace Fields early on and could get the bulk of game action, given that third-stringer Nathan Peterman missed practice Thursday.

Walker, whose first preseason games came six years ago, knows the assignment. The Bears can’t evaluate their other offensive players unless their quarterback is efficient.

“Go out there and try to be smooth and execute and move the ball,” he said. “Put points on the board. Just give us the opportunity to go out there and make plays, to give those guys the opportunity to make plays. To get the ball in their hands and show what they can do.:”

Starting jobs at stake

The Bears have two battles for starting jobs. One features rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith fighting for an outside cornerback spot opposite Jaylon Johnson. Smith hasn’t practiced since Sunday and doesn’t figure to play.

The other battle, ironically, features a rookie coming for Sanborn’s strong-side linebacker spot. Fifth-round pick Noah Sewell got increased time with the first team while Sanborn recovered from an ankle injury this offseason. Eberflus said Sanborn “hasn’t had a lot of reps to be able to fully compete” but acknowledged that Sewell was trending the right way.

“As a rookie he’s doing well,” Eberflus said. “He’s very strong, right? He’s very instinctive. He’s got good ball skills.”

The two likely will play alongside each other, as starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t practiced since Aug. 2.

Eberflus said “selected starters” will play, leaving open the possibility for a few healthy scratches. The following starters, though, are unlikely to play after missing practices with injury this week: receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and safety Jaquan Brisker. It would be surprising if defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Marcedes Lewis, who were signed earlier this month, play. The same goes for receiver Dante Pettis, who was activated from the non-football injury list this week.

No-names to know

Three veterans who aren’t household names but will have a significant opportunity Saturday:

• Ja’Tyre Carter: One of the Bears’ three seventh-round picks last year, Carter figures to start at right guard with Davis and backup guard/center Lucas Patrick out. To add depth at the spot, the Bears claimed Lions guard Logan Stenberg, who started four games for the Lions and appeared in 21 more over the past three seasons, on Friday.

• Rasheem Green: Before the Bears signed Ngakoue, Green was running with the starters and appeared to be ahead of both Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson. Green had 13 ½ sacks in four years with the Seahawks and 3 ½ last year with the Texans.

• Adrian Colbert: On his sixth team since 2017, the safety is fighting second-year player Elijah Hicks and rookie Kendall Williamson for a backup job.

‘Surreal’ moment

At this time last year, quarterback Tyson Bagent was preparing to face Southern Connecticut State in front of 3,142 people. Saturday, he’ll play for the Bears at Soldier Field.

“It’s very surreal,” he said.

Bagent is the NCAA’s all-time passing touchdown leader. No one in the history of Div. II has ever thrown for more yards. The jump to the NFL from that level is huge nonetheless. Bagent has held his own in training camp practices, outperforming Peterman some days.

Saturday will be one of the great moments of his life to this point. His family has flown in to see him in an NFL uniform for the first time.

“It’s a big moment,” he said, “but don’t make the big moment too big to where you paralyze yourself.”

