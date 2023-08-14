The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus still deciding on playing time for QB Justin Fields vs. Colts

With joint practices Wednesday and Thursday, the Bears could opt to get Fields game-like work in those sessions instead.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus still deciding on playing time for QB Justin Fields vs. Colts
Bears coach Matt Eberflus walking around before practice.

Matt Eberflus is entering his second season as Bears head coach.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he will confer with Colts coach Shane Steichen and his staff Tuesday night to plan their two joint practices and make sure both teams get the work they need. Coaches often coordinate their approaches to how long starters will play in a preseason game in this scenario as well.

Eberflus was noncommittal about whether quarterback Justin Fields will play Saturday or rely on the practices as game-like work, but seemed to be leaning toward playing him.

“We’ll talk about that more in the next day or two, but I’d certainly like to see him get some more action,” Eberflus said.

Fields completed 3 of 3 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason opened against the Titans. The Bears wrap their preseason schedule with a home game against the Bills next week.

The Bears and Colts will practice in the evening Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Both days, which are open to the public, are sold out according to the Colts website.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Yannick Ngakoue making progress in Bears defense
Bears top LB Tremaine Edmunds remains out with injury
Bears’ Velus Jones: ‘I’ve got to make a smarter play’ after muffed punt
Fields notes: Bears’ defense stops QB Justin Fields in red-zone work late in practice
1st-and-10: Bears’ 2023 draft class takes a step forward
Cubs are rolling, but Brewers won’t roll over. Says Christian Yelich: ‘We’re pretty good, too’
The Latest
merlin_64872989.jpg
Bears
Yannick Ngakoue making progress in Bears defense
The veteran defensive end, who arrived in camp last Tuesday, did not play against the Titans — and might not play Saturday against the Colts. But he is confident enough in his practice regimen that he’ll be ready when the bell rings on Sept. 10 against the Packers.
By Mark Potash
 
L Cool J (shown earlier this month in New York City) brought the F.O.R.C.E. Live tour to the United Center on Sunday night.
Music
Hip-hop legends a ‘F.O.R.C.E’ to be reckoned with at United Center show
LL Cool J, The Roots, Common, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Common, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in grand style.
By Moira McCormick - For the Sun-Times
 
A person walks across the Lake Street Bridge.
Transportation
107-year-old Lake Street Bridge to undergo major renovations in 2024
Changes include replacing the bridge over the Chicago River.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson looks on as Chief Larry Snelling speaks during an Aug. 14, 2023 news conference at City Hall to announce Johnson chose Snelling as the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.
City Hall
New top cop in waiting vows to lead from the front — and have officers’ backs
Among other things, Larry Snelling vowed to be more sensitive to officers, saying they are. not “robots ... made on a conveyor belt. … They’re human beings” with wives, husbands, children and elderly parents and grandparents.
By Fran Spielman
 
In this file photo taken on January 11, 2023, a United Airlines plane taxis at Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey.
Transportation
Chicagoans may see fewer flights, higher fares to New York City and D.C.
The Federal Aviation Administration last week extended a waiver that allows airlines to limit flights to and from New York City-area airports due to shortages in air traffic control staff.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 