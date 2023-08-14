Bears coach Matt Eberflus still deciding on playing time for QB Justin Fields vs. Colts

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he will confer with Colts coach Shane Steichen and his staff Tuesday night to plan their two joint practices and make sure both teams get the work they need. Coaches often coordinate their approaches to how long starters will play in a preseason game in this scenario as well.

Eberflus was noncommittal about whether quarterback Justin Fields will play Saturday or rely on the practices as game-like work, but seemed to be leaning toward playing him.

“We’ll talk about that more in the next day or two, but I’d certainly like to see him get some more action,” Eberflus said.

Fields completed 3 of 3 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason opened against the Titans. The Bears wrap their preseason schedule with a home game against the Bills next week.

The Bears and Colts will practice in the evening Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Both days, which are open to the public, are sold out according to the Colts website.