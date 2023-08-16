The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Fields notes: Against a different team, some hits, and some misses

Fields had a big completion to Velus Jones in team drills and was six-for-six in one 7-on-7 drill. But also threw a pair of interceptions in a practice against the Colts in Westfield, Ind.

By  Mark Potash
   
merlin_114990226.jpg

Justin Fields had big completions to Darnell Mooney, DJ Moore and Velus Jones in training-camp practice against the Colts in Westfield, Ind. on Wednesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

The intensity was ramped up in a cross-over practice against the Colts on Wednesday at the Colts training facility in Westfield, Ind. But for Justin Fields, it was another uneven day of practice — the requisite crowd-pleasing play to D.J. Moore, a flawless 7-on-7 period, more misses than hits in team drills — including a bomb to Velus Jones — and a four-and-out in the two-minute drill. 

Fields’ day started in a spirited one-on-one drill against Colts defensive backs. The highlights were a 38-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney and his completion to Moore, who made a nifty one-handed catch against Colts’ former Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore that elicited a reaction from both Bears and Colts fans in attendance. 

Fields was a perfect six-for-six in a 7-on-7 drill, including completions for Mooney, tight end Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown. 

In another team period, Fields threw behind Kmet over the middle. Kmet deflected the ball, which was intercepted by Colts safety Nick Cross. 

Fields did not throw many deep balls, but his longest pass of the day, for Mooney, was intercepted after it appeared a defender hit Fields’ arm as he threw. 

Fields responded with his best deep ball of the day moments later — connecting with wide receiver Velus Jones inside the 5-yard line. As Jones celebrated the big play, attention turned to Fields, who has inadvertently knocked down on the play. After some concern, Fields got back up and did not miss a play. 

Finally, the Bears faltered on a two-minute drill (with 1:12 on the clock to start). Fields threw to running back Khalil Herbert for an eight-yard gain. A pass to Herbert gained little or no yards and Fields threw incomplete for St. Brown, with Colts safety Dallis Flowers — from Oak Park-River Forest — making a nice pass break-up. 

On fourth down with 36 seconds left, Fields scrambled and looked like he could have run for the first down, but instead threw incomplete for Mooney downfield. 

