The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Justin Fields will not play vs. Colts

Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields and “selected starters” will not play “because of the work we’ve done” in joint practices against the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday. He also said Fields might not play in the preseason finale against the Bills next week.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Justin Fields will not play vs. Colts
merlin_115174513.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields played seven snaps against the Titans last week.

Quinn Harris, Getty

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Bears coach Matt Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields “and selected starters” will not play against the Colts on Saturday “because of the work we’ve done here” in joint practices against the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fields and the starting offensive line played seven snaps against the Titans in the preseason opener last Saturday at Soldier Field. It could turn out that Fields already is done for the preseason. Eberflus said Fields might not play in the preseason finale against the Bills next Saturday.

“I talked to the back-ups just now and last night about the opportunity they have ahead of them getting all these reps. It’s going to be a great opportunity for those guys,” Eberflus said. “We will discuss the third game [next week]. “We’ve got a bunch of good practices against each other heading into that Buffalo week and we’ll decide at the latter part of that week what’s gonna happen,”

Fields played 57 snaps in the preseason last year, including 30 in the finale against the Browns.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Fields notes: Bears QB perfect in 7-on-7 drills vs. Colts
Bears add yet another veteran linebacker
Bears notebook: Roschon Johnson just getting started
Colts, Bears both trying to escape quarterback purgatory
Bears S Eddie Jackson’s injury adds to instability on Bears’ defense
Fields notes: Against a different team, some hits, and some misses
The Latest
Congressional candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey talks to supporters Thursday at the Illinois State Fair.
Elections
Trump? Who’s he? Republicans avoid talk of indicted GOP frontrunner at State Fair —except for Bailey: ‘I support him 100%’
Illinois Republicans didn’t mention former President Donald Trump in their speeches. “Why is it always about Donald Trump?” state House Republican Leader Tony McCombie asked reporters. “Let’s talk about Illinois.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Bears_Colts_Football.jpg
Bears
Fields notes: Bears QB perfect in 7-on-7 drills vs. Colts
It was a better day for Fields than the previous one, though it was during a much shorter time period.
By Patrick Finley
 
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Feds pile on more secret recordings allegedly showing ex-top aide to Madigan lied to grand jury. ‘Will you be wearing your big boy pants?’
Prosecutors have used a monthslong wiretap of Michael Madigan confidant Michael McClain’s phone to make their case that Tim Mapes lied in 2021 and tried to block the feds’ aggressive investigation of Madigan and McClain.
By Jon Seidel
 
A 15-pound male addax calf was born August 8, 2023 in one of the outdoor habitats on the northwest side of the Zoo.
Environment
Brookfield Zoo welcomes birth of endangered African antelope calf
A 15-pound male addax was born Aug. 8. Zoo officials say there are only about 100 addax left in the wild.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Larry Hoover, founder of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples street gang.
Crime
‘Devastating blow to the Gangster Disciples’: Life sentences for 4 leaders, 32-year term for another
Frank Smith, 50, of Naperville, got a life sentence Thursday.
By Frank Main
 