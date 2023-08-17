Justin Fields will not play vs. Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Bears coach Matt Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields “and selected starters” will not play against the Colts on Saturday “because of the work we’ve done here” in joint practices against the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fields and the starting offensive line played seven snaps against the Titans in the preseason opener last Saturday at Soldier Field. It could turn out that Fields already is done for the preseason. Eberflus said Fields might not play in the preseason finale against the Bills next Saturday.

“I talked to the back-ups just now and last night about the opportunity they have ahead of them getting all these reps. It’s going to be a great opportunity for those guys,” Eberflus said. “We will discuss the third game [next week]. “We’ve got a bunch of good practices against each other heading into that Buffalo week and we’ll decide at the latter part of that week what’s gonna happen,”

Fields played 57 snaps in the preseason last year, including 30 in the finale against the Browns.

