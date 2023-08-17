The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Fields notes: Bears QB perfect in 7-on-7 drills vs. Colts

It was a better day for Fields than the previous one, though it was during a much shorter time period.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Fields notes: Bears QB perfect in 7-on-7 drills vs. Colts
Bears_Colts_Football.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields stretches before practice Thursday.

AP Photos

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Fields was sharp in the Bears’ red zone drills during a contentious joint practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westview, Ind. He went 8-for-8 with four touchdowns in seven-on-seven drills against the Colts, throwing a 15-yard pass to DJ Moore at the front right pylon with veteran cornerback Kenny Moore in coverage. He threw another to Dante Pettis, who has worked his way back into the wide receiver rotation after starting camp on the non-football injury list.

It was a better day for Fields than the previous one, though it was during a much shorter time period. Practice was cut short and ran about 90 minutes rather than two hours.

After taking a beating at the hands of the Bears defense earlier in camp, Fields and the offense vowed to be more outwardly emotional when things went well. They succeeded in matching the Colts’ intensity this week, even when 11-on-11 results weren’t nearly as good for Fields as Thursday’s 7-on-7 drill.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields will not play vs. Colts
Bears add yet another veteran linebacker
Bears notebook: Roschon Johnson just getting started
Colts, Bears both trying to escape quarterback purgatory
Bears S Eddie Jackson’s injury adds to instability on Bears’ defense
Fields notes: Against a different team, some hits, and some misses
The Latest
Congressional candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey talks to supporters Thursday at the Illinois State Fair.
Elections
Trump? Who’s he? Republicans avoid talk of indicted GOP frontrunner at State Fair —except for Bailey: ‘I support him 100%’
Illinois Republicans didn’t mention former President Donald Trump in their speeches. “Why is it always about Donald Trump?” state House Republican Leader Tony McCombie asked reporters. “Let’s talk about Illinois.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Feds pile on more secret recordings allegedly showing ex-top aide to Madigan lied to grand jury. ‘Will you be wearing your big boy pants?’
Prosecutors have used a monthslong wiretap of Michael Madigan confidant Michael McClain’s phone to make their case that Tim Mapes lied in 2021 and tried to block the feds’ aggressive investigation of Madigan and McClain.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_115174513.jpg
Bears
Justin Fields will not play vs. Colts
Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields and “selected starters” will not play “because of the work we’ve done” in joint practices against the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday. He also said Fields might not play in the preseason finale against the Bills next week.
By Mark Potash
 
A 15-pound male addax calf was born August 8, 2023 in one of the outdoor habitats on the northwest side of the Zoo.
Environment
Brookfield Zoo welcomes birth of endangered African antelope calf
A 15-pound male addax was born Aug. 8. Zoo officials say there are only about 100 addax left in the wild.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Larry Hoover, founder of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples street gang.
Crime
‘Devastating blow to the Gangster Disciples’: Life sentences for 4 leaders, 32-year term for another
Frank Smith, 50, of Naperville, got a life sentence Thursday.
By Frank Main
 