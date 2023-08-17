Fields notes: Bears QB perfect in 7-on-7 drills vs. Colts

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Fields was sharp in the Bears’ red zone drills during a contentious joint practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westview, Ind. He went 8-for-8 with four touchdowns in seven-on-seven drills against the Colts, throwing a 15-yard pass to DJ Moore at the front right pylon with veteran cornerback Kenny Moore in coverage. He threw another to Dante Pettis, who has worked his way back into the wide receiver rotation after starting camp on the non-football injury list.

It was a better day for Fields than the previous one, though it was during a much shorter time period. Practice was cut short and ran about 90 minutes rather than two hours.

After taking a beating at the hands of the Bears defense earlier in camp, Fields and the offense vowed to be more outwardly emotional when things went well. They succeeded in matching the Colts’ intensity this week, even when 11-on-11 results weren’t nearly as good for Fields as Thursday’s 7-on-7 drill.