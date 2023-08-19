The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sit all but 1 starter vs. Colts

By  Patrick Finley
   
INDIANAPOLIS — Turns out, Matt Eberflus’ decision to bench “select starters” meant all of them — except for Jack Sanborn.

The Bears sat 21 of their 22 starters for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. And the Colts, in turn, benched starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick in this year’s draft.

Sanborn, the strong-wide linebacker, played in the middle with Tremaine Edmunds hurt.

The offensive starters who did not play were: quarterback Justin Fields; running back Khalil Herbert; fullback Khari Blasingame; wide receivers DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool (injured); tight end Cole Kmet; and offensive lienemen Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, Cody Whitehair (injured), Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones.

Others who didn’t play include receivers Velus Jones and Tyler Scott, who are hurt; veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis; running back Trestan Ebner (injured) and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (injured).

Defensive starters who sat out were defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker, Justin Jones, Andrew Billings and Yannick Ngakoue; linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (injured) and T.J. Edwards; cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon; and safeties Eddie Jackson (injured) and Jaquan Brisker (injured).

Eberflus said Thursday that the Bears planned to rest “select starters” after two joint practices against the Colts that he considered fruitful.

