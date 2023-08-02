The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears OC Luke Getsy unfazed by rough days: ‘We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK’

After the offense struggled in practice again, Getsy maintained confidence that Justin Fields and the Bears are headed the right way.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears OC Luke Getsy unfazed by rough days: ‘We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK’
getsy__7_.jpg

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ offense has had a rough week, and that continued with some struggles passing-wise Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy acknowledged the offense has been making mistakes on virtually every play, but said it is “off to a good start” and he’s confident in where quarterback Justin Fields is headed.

“We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK,” Getsy said after practice.

The Bears were in full pads, but there are still rules in place to minimize contact and injuries, and Getsy said those restrictions limit the offense’s ability to play as physically as it normaly would.

All eyes are on Fields and the offense after a choppy 2022 season. In Getsy’s debut as an NFL offensive coordinator, the Bears led the league at 177.3 yards rushing per game but were last at 130.5 yards passing per game.

Fields was a central part of that unevenness. He became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards, but had the fewest passing yards per game (149.7) and finished 31st in completion percentage (60.4) and 25th in passer rating (85.2).

“Everybody’s making mistakes,” Getsy said. “Hopefully in a couple weeks I can say it’s one [per] period instead of one [per] play.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Luke Getsy defends Nathaniel Hackett after Sean Payton’s shots
Fields notes: Defense ‘definitely won the day’ in Bears’ most intense practice to date
Jaquan Brisker’s motor runs hot — and it’s what the Bears need
Bears GM Ryan Poles has done well finding value in Ryan Pace’s players
Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers
Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson unfazed by competition
The Latest
Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett speaks Tuesday after training camp practice.
Bears
Bears’ Luke Getsy defends Nathaniel Hackett after Sean Payton’s shots
He called Hackett “a special person in my life.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Police tape
News
Off-duty sheriff’s deputy fires shot at intruder in Roseland home
The deputy, 33, was inside a home in the 11400 block of South King Drive when she heard a person trying to gain entry through a window around 4 a.m., Chicago police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass Tuesday.
Bears
Fields notes: Defense ‘definitely won the day’ in Bears’ most intense practice to date
In the Bears’ extended 11-on-11 drill toward the end of practice, Fields ran three sets of three plays. The Bears didn’t gain a first down.
By Patrick Finley
 
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE’s Vince McMahon last month.
Sports Media
Federal agents serve subpoena, execute search warrant against WWE’s Vince McMahon
WWE said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that while government investigations into McMahon remain ongoing, no charges have been brought in them.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at the Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard law office in Chicago.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Racist Northwestern hazing included shaving words ‘Cinco de Mayo’ on his head, former football player says
The experience led Ramon Diaz, now 36, to try to kill himself by overdosing on painkillers in 2006. “My experience playing football at Northwestern University haunts me to this day,” Diaz told reporters Wednesday.
By David Struett
 