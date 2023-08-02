Bears OC Luke Getsy unfazed by rough days: ‘We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK’

The Bears’ offense has had a rough week, and that continued with some struggles passing-wise Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy acknowledged the offense has been making mistakes on virtually every play, but said it is “off to a good start” and he’s confident in where quarterback Justin Fields is headed.

“We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK,” Getsy said after practice.

The Bears were in full pads, but there are still rules in place to minimize contact and injuries, and Getsy said those restrictions limit the offense’s ability to play as physically as it normaly would.

All eyes are on Fields and the offense after a choppy 2022 season. In Getsy’s debut as an NFL offensive coordinator, the Bears led the league at 177.3 yards rushing per game but were last at 130.5 yards passing per game.

Fields was a central part of that unevenness. He became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards, but had the fewest passing yards per game (149.7) and finished 31st in completion percentage (60.4) and 25th in passer rating (85.2).

“Everybody’s making mistakes,” Getsy said. “Hopefully in a couple weeks I can say it’s one [per] period instead of one [per] play.”

