Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins leaves practice

Left guard Teven Jenkins left Wednesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury, adding to the list of injured players now that the team has begun practicing in pads.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn, who left Tuesday’s practice, did not participate Wednesday. Defensive tackle Justin Jones didn’t practice, either.

Left guard Nate Davis and rookie running back Roschon Johnson did not participate for the second-straight day. Tight end Chase Allen sat out, too.

With Jenkins and Davis out, the Bears finished practice with former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood at left guard.

“He’s touched just about every position other than center, and so this is kind of the next stop,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “And I think he’s kind of settled in nicely there.”

Jenkins spoke a day earlier about taking up Pilates and spending the offseason “lengthening and strengthening muscles” in his back and neck. He missed most of his rookie season with a back injury and was hampered by neck issues last year.

