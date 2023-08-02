The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Chase Claypool a ‘hothead’ in intense practice

Bears receiver Chase Claypool and linebacker T.J. Edwards had been jawing at each other during Wednesday’s training camp practice when the Bears ran a toss play to Velus Jones.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears WR Chase Claypool a ‘hothead’ in intense practice
Bears_Camp_Football.jpg

Bears receiver wideout Chase Claypool blocks.

AP Photos

Bears receiver Chase Claypool and linebacker T.J. Edwards had been jawing at each other during Wednesday’s training camp practice when the Bears ran a toss play to Velus Jones.

Claypool blocked Edwards. The linebacker was knocked to the ground. He jumped up and shoved Claypool.

The receiver kept talking.

“You’ve gotta watch him — he’s a hothead for sure,” receiver Darnell Mooney said of Claypool. “You’ve got to calm him. … He just needs somebody to pull you back and be like, ‘Hey, chill out.’ I’ll be that guy for him for sure.”

Mooney, who is admittedly mild-mannered, smiled when describing Claypool’s smack talk. On a day when the defense was better, the offense needed more of that.

“Chase is a very emotional player. …” quarterback Justin Fields said. “Even [Wednesday] he was getting into it with the defense a little bit. I would say Chase is one big one.”

Other Bears players had minor beefs during a practice that ran 2 hours, 20 minutes. Receiver Velus Jones shoved a group of defenders after they celebrated a near-interception.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears need to show, not just say, that offense is on right track
Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer
Justin Fields keeps the faith that iron sharpens iron
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins leaves practice
Bears’ Luke Getsy defends Nathaniel Hackett after Sean Payton’s shots
Fields notes: Defense ‘definitely won the day’ in Bears’ most intense practice to date
The Latest
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coaching during practice.
Bears
Bears need to show, not just say, that offense is on right track
After rough three-day stretch in practice, OC Luke Getsy says the Bears “off to a good start,” despite making mistakes on “pretty much every play.”
By Jason Lieser
 
Participants face off during a drill session hosted by German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund with migrants and local youth at the soccer cage in Humboldt Park in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
News
Immigrant and local youth train with World Cup winner Borussia Dortmund: ‘It’s all about becoming Chicagoans’
Dozens of kids from an independent immigrant shelter and others in transitional housing trained with coaches from the German professional soccer team as a way of fostering community.
By Michael Loria
 
BEARS_080223_54.JPG
Bears
Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer
Tim Grover, who famously trained Michael Jordan and other prominent athletes, met with the Bears after Tuesday’s practice. Darnell Mooney was part of a group of four players who huddled with Grover, who challenged them to be “legendary.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Justin Fields keeps the faith that iron sharpens iron
The Bears’ defense won the day Wednesday, but Fields gave credit where it was due and remained confident the offense would respond. “They’re tough. They create a great challenge for us every day, but you gotta believe that’s making us stronger and better.”
By Mark Potash
 
Rust on the overhead beams at the Pritzker Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Millennium Park in Chicago.
City Hall
Overhead beams at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion are severely rusted. Eyesore or safety concern?
“While this iconic structure remains structurally sound and safe, aesthetic improvements are needed to the coating,” the city said.
By Fran Spielman
 