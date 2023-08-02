Bears WR Chase Claypool a ‘hothead’ in intense practice

Bears receiver Chase Claypool and linebacker T.J. Edwards had been jawing at each other during Wednesday’s training camp practice when the Bears ran a toss play to Velus Jones.

Claypool blocked Edwards. The linebacker was knocked to the ground. He jumped up and shoved Claypool.

The receiver kept talking.

“You’ve gotta watch him — he’s a hothead for sure,” receiver Darnell Mooney said of Claypool. “You’ve got to calm him. … He just needs somebody to pull you back and be like, ‘Hey, chill out.’ I’ll be that guy for him for sure.”

Mooney, who is admittedly mild-mannered, smiled when describing Claypool’s smack talk. On a day when the defense was better, the offense needed more of that.

“Chase is a very emotional player. …” quarterback Justin Fields said. “Even [Wednesday] he was getting into it with the defense a little bit. I would say Chase is one big one.”

Other Bears players had minor beefs during a practice that ran 2 hours, 20 minutes. Receiver Velus Jones shoved a group of defenders after they celebrated a near-interception.

