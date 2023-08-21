Bears G Teven Jenkins has leg injury

Teven Jenkins has a leg injury, a source confirmed, adding a complication to a Bears offensive line that has seen both starting guards, their center and their chief backup hurt at different points in training camp. It’s unclear if Jenkins can recover in time for the Bears’ season opener against the Packers in 20 days.

Jenkins practiced Thursday in suburban Indianapolis but wasn’t spotted on the sideline during Saturday’s game. The Bears sat their starters against the Colts.

After Thursday’s practice, the left guard said that he’d been taking steps to become more durable.

“As long as I’m staying out here right now through training camp, hopefully it shows positive signs for the rest of the year,” he said.

The Bears don’t specify injuries during the preseason. Jenkins missed practice earlier this year, and fellow guard Nate Davis missed practice from Aug. 1-14. Center Cody Whitehair hurt his hand in practice Thursday but coach Matt Eberflus said it was not serious. Backup Lucas Patrick hasn’t played since getting hurt during “Family Fest.”

Ja’Tyre Carter and former first-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter are next in line unless the Bears make a move Earlier this month, the Bears claimed interior lineman Logan Stenberg, a former fourth-round pick, off waivers from the Lions. The Bears own the first waiver claim spot by virtue of having the worst record in the NFL last season, and could be active on cut day Aug. 29.

Jenkins started only two games as a rookie after having back surgery and missed four games last season with neck and back trouble.