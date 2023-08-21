The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson pushes toward season, unworried by contract

Johnson reiterated Monday he will not let his contract situation hinder his preparation.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears CB Jaylon Johnson pushes toward season, unworried by contract
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretching before practice.

Johnson is going into the final season of his rookie contract.

Getty

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is staying calm and going about his work as he enters the final season of his rookie contract without an extension.

Johnson reiterated Monday after practice that while securing that money is important, it’s not preoccupying him.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I’m going out and playing my game. I’m trying to get a lot of interceptions this year. That’s what I’m focused on. The contract will come when it comes.”

Whether that comes from the Bears or in free agency, it’ll likely be big.

Corner is one of the most valued positions in the NFL, and the top seven have contracts that average at least $18 million per season. The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, who went one pick after Johnson in the 2020 draft, signed a five-year, $97 million extension last month. Johnson said he hasn’t quite put himself in that stratosphere yet, but is striving to get there.

“I love the game, but I also play the game for the check,” he said. “You grow up knowing the biggest thing is getting to that second contract, and that’s when you change your family’s lives... That’s a lot of people’s dreams to be able to have a job, to know they have generational wealth and have an opportunity to grow that wealth.”

Johnson figures to be key piece of the Bears’ future and would be an obvious candidate to sign to a contract extension before the season starts Sept. 10. At 24, he’s the leader of an up-and-coming group at cornerback, and general manager Ryan Poles has said he hopes to keep Johnson for a long time.

The best thing Johnson can do to boost his value is have an attention-getting season, and that starts with getting interceptions. He has just one in 39 career games and is intent on being more disruptive.

“The main thing for me is turnovers,” he said. “I work on technique, I work on covering and doing all that, I don’t miss too many tackles — it’s not really too much that I absolutely need to get better at and change. I just need to impact the game and create more turnovers.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
The Bears will platoon at RB — but only one is being treated like the starter
Teven Jenkins injury throws Bears for a loop — again
Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael awaits word on Hall of Fame advancement Tuesday
Bears G Teven Jenkins has leg injury
1st-and-10: To play or not to play? That is no longer the question
A quarterback in need of growth, Justin Fields should have played Saturday
The Latest
A busload of migrants leaves from Chicago’s Union Station, headed to a refugee center in August 2022.
City Hall
Expect Chicago’s migrant crisis to intensify as Democratic National Convention draws near, top mayoral aide says
GOP governors want to use the crisis to embarrass Democratic mayors, said Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy chief of staff.
By Fran Spielman
 
Eliannys Piña and her son, Elias, sit outside the 3rd District police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Back to School
CPS disputes claim that migrant children from police station were turned away at school
About 10 children had walked to a Woodlawn school only to be turned away by administrators, a volunteer said. But CPS disputes the allegations, saying that one of the families had an outdated form that stalled the process.
By Michael Loria
 
082023_Sky_vs_Sun_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade assembled Sky’s roster poorly, and it’s showing
It’s not that the Sky are playing below their capabilities. This team was not built to be successful. At its best, the Sky could barely make the playoffs. If the season ended today, they wouldn’t.
By Annie Costabile
 
A stock photo of emergency vehicles.
Crime
Charges pending in shooting of Bolingbrook cop
The officer was shot twice Sunday night before the suspect barricaded himself in his home, police said. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
By Cindy Hernandez and Allison Novelo
 
Arnieta, a 16-year-old reticulated giraffe at Brookfield Zoo, gave birth to a female calf early Saturday and the two will remain behind the scenes until making their debut in early September.
News
It’s a girl! Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Arnieta gave birth to a female calf Saturday after being on baby watch for 15 months. The calf stands at about 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds, the zoo said.
By Allison Novelo
 