The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’

Don’t expect a reunion between Tarik Cohen and the Bears.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’
Bears_Football__2_.jpg

Bears running back Tarik Cohen hurt his knee in 2020.

AP Photos

Don’t expect a reunion between Tarik Cohen and the Bears.

The running back, whose agent recently announced a comeback bid, said on his Twitch feed on Tuesday night that his former team wasn’t interested in signing him.

“Chicago don’t want me,” he said.

Cohen said the Bears “hurt my heart, hurt my feelings” when they decided to cut him in March 2022. Cohen hadn’t played since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his knee returning a punt against the Falcons.

“I had just bought a house, just bought a [bleeping] house, and I cut [bleeping] cut,” the 28-year-old said. “I got sniped.”

The Bears have a different president/CEO, general manager and coaching staff in place now compared to when Cohen played.

Cohen was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, a do-everything running back for three-plus seasons and one of the most popular Bears during that time.

Last year, Cohen tore his Achilles tendon while training for another comeback. He said he woke up Monday convinced he could return, and told his agent to let teams know. He said he’d heard from “five or six” teams.

“I’m glad I had those two years off,” he said on Twitch, the video game streaming service. “Most people don’t get two years off and still have that opportunity.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Steve McMichael, wife Misty ready for Hall of Fame good news
Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears
With rebuild still in progress, Bears’ D-line has potential and uncertainty
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen on the comeback trail
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson pushes toward season unworried by contract
The Bears will platoon at RB — but only one is being treated like the starter
The Latest
Isaiah Jeong with the first of his 30-inch-plus northern pike caught on the Chicago lakefront this summer. Provided
Sports
More tales come of northern pike caught on the Chicago lakefront
Lake Michigan eventually will give up a pike big enough to top Illinois’ long-standing record: the 26-pound, 15-ounce pike caught by Walter Klenzak on Nov. 9, 1989, from what is now called Monster Lake in Kankakee County.
By Dale Bowman
 
There’s a bomb in the car as Matt (Liam Neeson) drives his kids (Jack Champion, left, and Lilly Aspell) to school in “Retribution.”
Movies and TV
‘Retribution’ traps Liam Neeson in his car for a stilted high-speed thriller
Race against the clock slowed by ludicrous dialogue, obvious plot turns.
By Richard Roeper
 
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Closing arguments begin in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan, jury could get case later in the day
Jurors in the trial of Tim Mapes have listened to 18 witnesses and heard numerous recordings over two weeks.
By Jon Seidel
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Suspect arrested in fatal baseball diamond stabbing in Uptown
The victim, 65, died of multiple sharp force injuries after the July 14 attack in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
police lights
News
Man, 72, beaten and robbed on West Side; suspects held
The victim was attacked and critically injured after getting into a car crash and attempting to approach the motorist in the other car while in the city’s Austin neighborhood, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 