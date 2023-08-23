Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’

Don’t expect a reunion between Tarik Cohen and the Bears.

The running back, whose agent recently announced a comeback bid, said on his Twitch feed on Tuesday night that his former team wasn’t interested in signing him.

“Chicago don’t want me,” he said.

Cohen said the Bears “hurt my heart, hurt my feelings” when they decided to cut him in March 2022. Cohen hadn’t played since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his knee returning a punt against the Falcons.

“I had just bought a house, just bought a [bleeping] house, and I cut [bleeping] cut,” the 28-year-old said. “I got sniped.”

The Bears have a different president/CEO, general manager and coaching staff in place now compared to when Cohen played.

Cohen was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, a do-everything running back for three-plus seasons and one of the most popular Bears during that time.

Last year, Cohen tore his Achilles tendon while training for another comeback. He said he woke up Monday convinced he could return, and told his agent to let teams know. He said he’d heard from “five or six” teams.

“I’m glad I had those two years off,” he said on Twitch, the video game streaming service. “Most people don’t get two years off and still have that opportunity.”