Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB

The Bears’ preferred path at No. 2 quarterback isn’t “set in stone,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday, even as he proclaimed the value of experience in that role.

Veteran P.J. Walker was signed to a two-year, $4 million deal to be the Bears’ second-stringer but has posted a 14.6 passer rating in two preseason games.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was the next quarterback off the bench Saturday against the Colts, has a 98 passer rating.

“I don’t think there’s any way you can ignore someone’s past and not value what’s going on in the present as well, because experience is something that you can’t — there’s no substitute for that,” Getsy said before the Bears practiced Wednesday. “All of that’s really important. But I think in the end, what’s most important, is that you’re playing at your best when your best is needed. Right now we’re in this phase of training camp and we’re evaluating this probably the most. But we’ll always lean and reflect on a guy’s past as well — experience, or lack thereof.”

Walker has bounced around the league since 2017, appearing in 15 games. He’s likely a better sounding board for starter Justin Fields than a rookie would be. He’s also making $2 million guaranteed.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said after Saturday’s game that he was open-minded about picking a second-stringer, and that he played Bagent second — Walker started after the Bears rested Fields — because he wanted to see him with better blockers. Getsy, though, said he wanted to give Nathan Peterman the entire second half against the Colts because he was little-used during the two joint practices against the Colts.

Peterman has been sharp in two games — he has a 94.6 passer rating.

Getsy said the Bears had almost three weeks to make the call. Final cut day, though, looms Tuesday.

“Being able to have those experiences and be able to react in a certain way is very valuable,” he said. “When you get into that discussion that you’re getting into, by no means do we have one way or the other set in stone … We still have three more weeks to go before we’re in that ‘Who’s the backup?’ and ‘Who’s not the backup?’”

