The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB

Veteran P.J. Walker has posted a 14.6 passer rating in two preseason games. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was the next quarterback off the bench Saturday against the Colts, has a 98.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent dives in for a touchdown Saturday.

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent dives in for a touchdown Saturday.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Bears’ preferred path at No. 2 quarterback isn’t “set in stone,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday, even as he proclaimed the value of experience in that role.

Veteran P.J. Walker was signed to a two-year, $4 million deal to be the Bears’ second-stringer but has posted a 14.6 passer rating in two preseason games.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was the next quarterback off the bench Saturday against the Colts, has a 98 passer rating.

“I don’t think there’s any way you can ignore someone’s past and not value what’s going on in the present as well, because experience is something that you can’t — there’s no substitute for that,” Getsy said before the Bears practiced Wednesday. “All of that’s really important. But I think in the end, what’s most important, is that you’re playing at your best when your best is needed. Right now we’re in this phase of training camp and we’re evaluating this probably the most. But we’ll always lean and reflect on a guy’s past as well — experience, or lack thereof.”

Walker has bounced around the league since 2017, appearing in 15 games. He’s likely a better sounding board for starter Justin Fields than a rookie would be. He’s also making $2 million guaranteed.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said after Saturday’s game that he was open-minded about picking a second-stringer, and that he played Bagent second — Walker started after the Bears rested Fields — because he wanted to see him with better blockers. Getsy, though, said he wanted to give Nathan Peterman the entire second half against the Colts because he was little-used during the two joint practices against the Colts.

Peterman has been sharp in two games — he has a 94.6 passer rating.

Getsy said the Bears had almost three weeks to make the call. Final cut day, though, looms Tuesday.

“Being able to have those experiences and be able to react in a certain way is very valuable,” he said. “When you get into that discussion that you’re getting into, by no means do we have one way or the other set in stone … We still have three more weeks to go before we’re in that ‘Who’s the backup?’ and ‘Who’s not the backup?’”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
Jimmy Graham expected to return to Saints after ‘medical episode’
Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’
Steve McMichael, wife Misty ready for Hall of Fame good news
Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears
With rebuild still in progress, Bears’ D-line has potential and uncertainty
The Latest
Jasmeet Burmi (center), 7, with family on vacation in Chicago from Canada, eats ice cream on steps near Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Weather
What to do if your apartment is too hot
Chicago has laws for landlords to keep all apartments warm during the winter but does not have a similar blanket rule to keep them cool during the summer.
By David Struett
 
Steve McMichael speaking to the media in 2016 at a celebration of the Bears’ championship team.
Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
The next step is a final vote by the full panel of voters for induction, but a recommendation from the senior committee makes that a near-certainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
NFL
Jimmy Graham expected to return to Saints after ‘medical episode’
“I’m not going to get into any specifics,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly.”
By Associated Press
 
The city is trying to assure residents that plenty of safeguards will be in place if the owner of the Damen Silos wins approvals to demolish the massive structures.
Environment
City promises Damen Silos demolition will be different than Little Village debacle
Dozens of residents voiced concerns about the planned destruction of the massive Southwest Side structures along the river.
By Brett Chase
 
Bears_Football__2_.jpg
Bears
Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’
Don’t expect a reunion between Tarik Cohen and the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 