Bears add Cole Kmet to list of injured players

Add another player to the Bears’ increasing list of injured players.

Tight end Cole Kmet left Wednesday’s practice inside the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday. He walked to a cart and took a ride in the high heat from the indoor facility back to Halas Hall.

The Bears could form a pretty good team from their list of players absent from practice Wednesday:

• Safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker

• Receiver Chase Claypool, Velus Jones and Dante Pettis

• Offensive linemen Darnell Wright, Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick

• Edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green

• Tight end Marcedes Lewis

Other Bears who did not practice include running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, linebacker Dylan Cole and receiver Joe Reed.

The Bears signed Kmet to a four-year, $50 million extension this offseason.

Wright, the Bears’ first round pick and starting right tackle, limped off the field Tuesday. He was present at practice Wednesday but did not participate. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins is “week-to-week;” he has a leg injury.

The Bears will play their final preseason game of the year against the Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field. With injuries to the offensive line, it’d be surprising if quarterback Justin Fields gets extended action.

The Bears practiced at their indoor facility because of the excessive heat warning in Lake Forest.