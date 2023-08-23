The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears add Cole Kmet to list of injured players

He left Wednesday’s practice inside the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday. He walked to a cart and took a ride in the high heat from the indoor facility back to Halas Hall.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears add Cole Kmet to list of injured players
Bears tight end Cole Kmet catches a pass.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet catches a pass in the season finale in January.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Add another player to the Bears’ increasing list of injured players.

Tight end Cole Kmet left Wednesday’s practice inside the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday. He walked to a cart and took a ride in the high heat from the indoor facility back to Halas Hall.

The Bears could form a pretty good team from their list of players absent from practice Wednesday:

• Safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker

• Receiver Chase Claypool, Velus Jones and Dante Pettis

• Offensive linemen Darnell Wright, Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick

• Edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green

• Tight end Marcedes Lewis

Other Bears who did not practice include running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, linebacker Dylan Cole and receiver Joe Reed.

The Bears signed Kmet to a four-year, $50 million extension this offseason.

Wright, the Bears’ first round pick and starting right tackle, limped off the field Tuesday. He was present at practice Wednesday but did not participate. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins is “week-to-week;” he has a leg injury.

The Bears will play their final preseason game of the year against the Bills on Saturday at Soldier Field. With injuries to the offensive line, it’d be surprising if quarterback Justin Fields gets extended action.

The Bears practiced at their indoor facility because of the excessive heat warning in Lake Forest.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
Jimmy Graham expected to return to Saints after ‘medical episode’
Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB
Tarik Cohen: ‘Chicago don’t want me’
Steve McMichael, wife Misty ready for Hall of Fame good news
Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears
The Latest
Stephen Cliffgard Lee is a Lutheran minister.
Politics
Orland Park minister indicted in Trump election case to surrender Friday in Georgia — but lawyer calls bond ‘excessive’
Stephen Lee, a 70-year-old Lutheran minister, was charged for his alleged involvement in a scheme to pressure an election worker in 2020. His bond was set at $75,000.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Steve McMichael speaking to the media in 2016 at a celebration of the Bears’ championship team.
Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
The next step is a final vote by the full panel of voters for induction, but a recommendation from the senior committee makes that a near-certainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Closing their case, feds say ex-top aide to Madigan told ‘brazen’ and ‘preposterous’ lies to grand jury rather than being a ‘star witness’
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz spent two hours Wednesday walking jurors through the many lies Mapes allegedly told a grand jury in 2021.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree runs the ball during football practice.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s preseason Super 25 high school football rankings
A look at the best teams in the area heading into the upcoming season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A hospital emergency room sign
Chicago
2 hospitalized after driver crashes into IDOT contractor’s vehicle, semi-truck on Bishop Ford
A sedan drove onto the right shoulder and struck a parked SUV that belonged to a contractor working with IDOT
By Sun-Times Wire
 