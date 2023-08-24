The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears ‘confident’ WR Chase Claypool, S Jaquan Brisker, S Eddie Jackson ready for Week 1 vs. Packers

All three have dragged beyond the day-to-day category, but coach Matt Eberflus says there’s no reason to fret about their availability for the opener.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool twirls a ball on his finger during a preseason game.

Claypool has been out more than two weeks after hurting his hamstring.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The Bears have had several key players miss extended time during training camp, and those injuries have dragged beyond coach Matt Eberflus’ initial day-to-day designation.

Safety Jaquan Brisker is coming up on the three-week mark since he practiced, wide receiver Chase Claypool has been out since hurting his hamstring more than two weeks ago and safety Eddie Jackson hasn’t practiced since Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman collided with him during joint practices last week.

Brisker, Claypool and Jackson missed practice Thursday, too, but Eberflus maintained he is “confident” none of them are in question for the season opener against the Packers on Sept. 10.

The Bears traded for Claypool at the deadline last season, and he had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games. Brisker started 15 games as a rookie. Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is coming back from a foot injury that limited him to 12 games last season.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been back at practice for three days, but Eberflus said the staff hadn’t decided yet whether he would play in the preseason game Saturday against the Bills, his former team.

