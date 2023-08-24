Would QB Trey Lance make sense as a Bears backup?

The Bears continue to bemoan their lack of production from second-string quarterback P.J. Walker — and the No. 3 overall pick from just two years ago is available.

The 49ers named Trey Lance their third-stringer this week, opening the door for them to trade the one-time North Dakota State star before Tuesday’s cut day.

Some have linked Lance to the Bears — Bookies.com ranks the Bears as the sixth-most likely team for him to land — but it doesn’t make sense for general manager Ryan Poles to make a move.

Yes, Lance’s athleticism fits the offense the Bears have built around quarterback Justin Fields. At 23, he’s young enough to be developed into a valuable piece — or at least someone who could help for the next two years he’s under contract. And yes, as always, the Bears have the money to spend — about $16 million this year and $85 million next season.

Adding Lance, though, would create a circus where there need not be one. The most important storyline of the season is getting a true evaluation of Fields before deciding whether to extend his contract in the offseason. Every snap given to another quarterback works against that goal.

If Fields struggles early on, the Bears don’t need anyone chanting for Lance to take his place.

The 49ers, who have legitimate Super Bowl hopes, decided Lance wasn’t good enough to help them. There’s little evidence that Lance, who was drafted eight spots ahead of Fields, can be consistently effective. He’s started four NFL games in two seasons, including the 2022 Bears opener — and one game in a COVID-shortened season at North Dakota State the year prior. He played 16 games as the best player in FCS in 2019; in 2018 and 2020, though, he threw 31 passes.

That makes Lance a project, not a solution. And the Bears already have one passer project they need to focus on.

