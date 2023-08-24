The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Would QB Trey Lance make sense as a Bears backup?

Adding Lance would create a circus where there need not be one

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Would QB Trey Lance make sense as a Bears backup?
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance looks on during the 49ers-Broncos game last week.

Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

The Bears continue to bemoan their lack of production from second-string quarterback P.J. Walker — and the No. 3 overall pick from just two years ago is available.

The 49ers named Trey Lance their third-stringer this week, opening the door for them to trade the one-time North Dakota State star before Tuesday’s cut day.

Some have linked Lance to the Bears — Bookies.com ranks the Bears as the sixth-most likely team for him to land — but it doesn’t make sense for general manager Ryan Poles to make a move.

Yes, Lance’s athleticism fits the offense the Bears have built around quarterback Justin Fields. At 23, he’s young enough to be developed into a valuable piece — or at least someone who could help for the next two years he’s under contract. And yes, as always, the Bears have the money to spend — about $16 million this year and $85 million next season.

Adding Lance, though, would create a circus where there need not be one. The most important storyline of the season is getting a true evaluation of Fields before deciding whether to extend his contract in the offseason. Every snap given to another quarterback works against that goal.

If Fields struggles early on, the Bears don’t need anyone chanting for Lance to take his place.

The 49ers, who have legitimate Super Bowl hopes, decided Lance wasn’t good enough to help them. There’s little evidence that Lance, who was drafted eight spots ahead of Fields, can be consistently effective. He’s started four NFL games in two seasons, including the 2022 Bears opener — and one game in a COVID-shortened season at North Dakota State the year prior. He played 16 games as the best player in FCS in 2019; in 2018 and 2020, though, he threw 31 passes.

That makes Lance a project, not a solution. And the Bears already have one passer project they need to focus on.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears ‘confident’ WR Chase Claypool, S Jaquan Brisker, S Eddie Jackson ready for Week 1 vs. Packers
Confident Bears defense looks to regain its mojo
Bears TE Cole Kmet ‘normal’ after injury scare in practice
Bears QB Justin Fields will play a ‘selected’ number of snaps Saturday
Bills to play QB Josh Allen, other starters in preseason game vs. Bears on Saturday
Chase Claypool’s strength when healthy? ‘Making contested catches’
The Latest
A complaint filed by the city of Chicago against Kia and Hyundai alleges the automakers failed to equip cars sold in the U.S. with anti-theft technology that other carmakers have made standard. More than 8,000 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Chicago last year, the mayor’s office said.
Crime
Chicago sues Kia, Hyundai over ‘car theft crisis’
The complaint alleges Kia and Hyundai failed to equip their U.S. cars with anti-theft technology after a surge in thefts sparked by videos on TikTok and YouTube showing how to steal cars without keys.
By Tom Schuba
 
Drew Smyly #11 of the Chicago Cubs throws a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 22, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Cubs
Cubs plan to move Drew Smyly back to bullpen
The Cubs have options to fill Smyly’s spot in the rotation, including lefty prospect Jordan Wicks.
By Maddie Lee
 
On the second day of a record-breaking heatwave in the Chicago area, Jeffery Holiday, 60, who has lived in a tent on Lower Wacker Drive for about 8 months, receives cold bottled water and free supplies, such as sandwiches and socks, from The Night Ministry’s street medicine van, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
News
Chicago’s unhoused endure latest heat wave: ‘This is one of the worst’
The Night Ministry, in a van with a nurse practitioner and three staff members, made the rounds on one of the hottest days of the year. They made sure the people who live on the streets had essentials to survive.
By David Struett
 
561A3000.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Ex-top aide to Madigan found guilty of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice
Tim Mapes was found guilty of lying on multiple occasions when he appeared before a grand jury on March 31, 2021. The jury also convicted him of trying to block an aggressive criminal investigation of his old boss, Michael Madigan, Illinois’ once-powerful former House speaker.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago White Sox fans cheer for their team during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The White Sox won 7-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXS121
Letters to the Editor
No surprise if Sox sock it to Chicago by moving
Major League Baseball has a history of moving teams. Like any business, MLB survives by branching out and spreading its footprint.
By Letters to the Editor
 