Fields notes: Quarterback sharper, albeit in light practice

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

Another light practice day gave Fields few opportunities to improve substantially on a disappointing Wednesday practice. When he got them, he was sharper than his previous practice. In a team drill, Fields threw a touchdown pass to D’Onta Foreman in the flat and another over the middle to Chase Claypool.

He was part of a bizarre series later in practice. On one play, Fields threw a pass over the middle to Claypool, who touched the ball, slipped and accidentally kicked the ball in the air. It landed in the arms of tight end Robert Tonyan.

On the very next play, Fields threw a pass to the left for Tonyan. It bounced off both his hands and kept going toward the end zone — and landed in Claypool’s arms. Fields later threw an interception to cornerback Josh Blackwell.

He was sharp in a two-minute drill, throwing completions to five different receivers on a drive in which the Bears had no timeouts.