Eddie Jackson on Aaron Rodgers: ‘I really do wish he was back on the Packers’

Safety Eddie Jackson was in the middle of saying how excited he was by the Bears signing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue — “It’s a whole different mindset compared to last year,” he said after Friday’s practice — when someone asked if he wished Aaron Rodgers was still with the Packers.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I really do wish he was back on the Packers. Ay, we going to take it how it comes, man. I really do wish, because — wooooooo! — this year, it’s going to be scary, man. It’s going to be scary.”

Jackson has long wanted the Packers’ quarterback to remain. In March, a month before Rodgers was traded to the Jets, Jackson said that “I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again” as a member of the Packers.

Jackson beat Rodgers once — in 2018 to clinch the NFC North. He sprained his ankle while returning the game-clinching interception, and did not play again that season.

