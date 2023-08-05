Familiarity, opportunity push Marcedes Lewis to Bears

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bears tight end Robert Tonyan were among those trying to convince free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis to join them. And Tonyan won.

“They [the Jets] got six tight ends,” Lewis said.

The Bears, on the other hand, have just two tight ends who caught a pass in the NFL last season — Tonyan and Cole Kmet. With Lewis’ familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Bears’ offense — and constant pushing from a trusted friend in Tonyan — the best opportunity was obvious for the 38-year-old Lewis, a 17-year veteran with the Jaguars (2006-17) and Packers (2018-22).

“Bobby [Tonyan] was a big component in getting me here. Him and Getsy,” Lewis said. “I talked to Getsy probably four days a week for like two months. One thing that kept coming up was just — young, hungry, active, the culture; you’re gonna love it here.”

The 6-6, 265-pound Lewis, who had six receptions for 66 yards in 17 games with the Packers last season, isn’t the pass-receiving threat he was in his prime (he had 10 touchdowns and a Pro Bowl berth in 2010). But he’s an outstanding blocker who earned Rodgers’ trust in Green Bay, which is a quality endorsement. And he’s dependable. Lewis has missed 23 games in his 17-year career, just one in the last six seasons.

“Being able to adapt and adjust to whatever the team needs in order to be successful as a whole is something I’ve been able to do a long time,” Lewis said. “Now it has me in a place where I’m still able to help a team be successful. Making a great block is just like making a great catch and a touchdown to me. Helping the running back run off my block on the outside zone or smacking somebody on power or inside zone, it doesn’t matter what it is, I’ve got gratitude for it all.”

