Sunday, August 6, 2023
New Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue gets his wish: 91

Big-money edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue wanted No. 91, the jersey number he’s worn his entire career. He’ll get it.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Big-money edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue wanted No. 91, the jersey number he’s worn his entire career.

He’ll get it.

While Ngakoue returned home to prepare to move to the Chicago area — he should practice Tuesday — fellow defensive end Dominique Robinson changed his number to 90.

On Friday, Ngakoue sounded ready to make Robinson an offer for No. 91.

“Whatever it takes for me to get the jersey,” he said. “I mean, honestly, I love that number. Everywhere I’ve been I’ve thrived with that number. So hopefully I get it here.” 

New tight end Marcedes Lewis will wear No. 84. He wore No. 89 all 17 seasons in the NFL — 12 with the Jaguars, five with the Packers — but that wouldn’t work in Chicago. The Bears retired tight end Mike Ditka’s No. 89 in 2013. The team said then he’d be the last player to have his number retired, as the Bears were running out of numbers to distribute to current players.


