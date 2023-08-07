The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Titans’ Mike Vrabel hands head coaching duties to assistant for Bears game

Titans assistant Terrell Williams will be the acting head coach against the Bears in Saturday’s exhibition opener at Soldier Field, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
AP

“I do think it’ll be a great opportunity,” he said. “Well-deserved. It’s something that I wanted to do.”

The move was not made because Vrabel had to leave the team. Vrabel said he’ll still be around the Titans and help out as an assistant. Williams will run things Friday-Sunday.

“This is a great opportunity for him and for us, and everybody involved,” he said.

The move could help Williams were he to apply for a head coaching job in the future.

Williams is the Titans’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach. He’s been with the Titans since 2018 and is entering his 26th season as an NFL assistant. He served with the Dolphins in a similar role from 2015-17.

“I’ll help him where need be,” Vrabel said.

