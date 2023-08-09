The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Fields notes: Another uneven day doesn’t end with a bang

Despite a pair of impressive completions to DJ Moore, Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense struggled with penalties and general inconsistency in practice at training camp Wednesday.

By  Mark Potash
   
Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense continued to work on their game at training camp Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Another uneven day for Justin Fields included a pair of nice downfield throws to wide receiver DJ Moore — including one particularly impressive play against tight coverage with Moore reaching to make a play other receivers might not. 

But those plays — and a series of completions to Equanimeous St. Brown with Chase Claypool on the sideline — were rare highlights on a day that was intermittently clunky for the offense. In one team drill, the offense had three penalties.

Fields didn’t have a successful red-zone or two-minute drill for the offense to hang its hat on. With 1:40 on the clock and wide receivers Claypool and St. Brown on the sidelines, Fields hit Moore for a 21-yard gain on first down as the Bears drove from their 30-yard line to the 17. 

But on third-and-five, Fields’ pass to Moore in the back of the end zone was incomplete, with cornerback Kyler Gordon among the defenders. 

On fourth-and-five and four seconds left, Fields threw a short pass to running back Khalil Herbert, who had no path to the end zone and tried to lateral to a teammate, but did not connect and the series ended. 

All in all, not the best of days for Fields and the first-team offense, but another day closer to measuring-stick performances against the Titans on Saturday at Soldier Field — and more significantly, against the Colts in cross-over practices next week at the Colts training-camp facility in Westfield, Ind.

