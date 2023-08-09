Fields notes: Another uneven day doesn’t end with a bang

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Another uneven day for Justin Fields included a pair of nice downfield throws to wide receiver DJ Moore — including one particularly impressive play against tight coverage with Moore reaching to make a play other receivers might not.

But those plays — and a series of completions to Equanimeous St. Brown with Chase Claypool on the sideline — were rare highlights on a day that was intermittently clunky for the offense. In one team drill, the offense had three penalties.

Fields didn’t have a successful red-zone or two-minute drill for the offense to hang its hat on. With 1:40 on the clock and wide receivers Claypool and St. Brown on the sidelines, Fields hit Moore for a 21-yard gain on first down as the Bears drove from their 30-yard line to the 17.

But on third-and-five, Fields’ pass to Moore in the back of the end zone was incomplete, with cornerback Kyler Gordon among the defenders.

On fourth-and-five and four seconds left, Fields threw a short pass to running back Khalil Herbert, who had no path to the end zone and tried to lateral to a teammate, but did not connect and the series ended.

All in all, not the best of days for Fields and the first-team offense, but another day closer to measuring-stick performances against the Titans on Saturday at Soldier Field — and more significantly, against the Colts in cross-over practices next week at the Colts training-camp facility in Westfield, Ind.

