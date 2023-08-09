Bears WR Chase Claypool injured in training camp

Chase Claypool’s push to reestablish himself as a top wide receiver for the Bears hit a snag Wednesday when he got hurt during one-on-one drills. Claypool stopped mid-route on a play against cornerback Jaylon Jones and appeared to have injured his hamstring.

He remained on the field for the rest of practice, and coach Matt Eberflus didn’t say whether it was a significant injury.

Training camp is crucial for Claypool, who has a lot to prove and called this “the biggest year of my life.” He is in the final season of his rookie contract.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool at the deadline last season, and the deal hasn’t worked out for him yet. The draft pick ended up being No. 32 overall, and Claypool had just 14 catches for 140 yards and no touchdowns in seven games for the Bears after the trade.

