Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Bears QB Justin Fields to play Saturday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans at Soldier Field, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears’ coaches will huddle to pick an exact range of downs that each player will play, but Eberflus was sure that Fields will start. He’ll also pay special attention the offensive linemen in front of him, as the Bears can ill-afford an injury to their starting quarterback. Right guard Nate Davis was the lone starting offensive lineman who didn’t practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Fields played 18 snaps — 27 percent of the Bears’ plays — in last year’s preseason opener. The Bears went three-and-out in their first drive, punted after getting one first down in the second drive and got three first downs before punting on the third. Fields went 4-for-7 for 48 yards, was sacked twice and ran once for 10 yards against the Chiefs.

