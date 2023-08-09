The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Trestan Ebner throws his hat into the ring

The second-year running back entered training camp on the roster bubble. But his 70-yard “touchdown” run in practice Wednesday was a reminder that he can’t be counted out or overlooked.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Trestan Ebner throws his hat into the ring
merlin_108154176.jpg

Bears running back Trestan Ebner (25) rushed for 54 yards on 24 carries as a rookie last season.

Quinn Harris, Getty

With D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert battling for the lion’s share of carries in the Bears’ backfield and the Bears smitten with fourth-round rookie Roschon Johnson, second-year running back Trestan Ebner entered training camp on the roster bubble.

But Ebner can’t be counted out yet. The 2022 sixth-round draft pick out of Baylor showed off his 4.43 speed in the 40 with a 70-yard touchdown that was as legit as any long run can be in practices where ball carriers are not tackled. 

“Every now and then you forget how fast he is until you see him open up,” Herbert said. “He did his job and made somebody miss. Once he sees daylight, good luck catching him.” 

Ebner made a good impression in camp as a rookie last season — he gained 27 yards on his second touch in the NFL against the Chiefs in the preseason. He shared backfield duties with Herbert against the Texans and Giants in Weeks 3-4 last year after David Montgomery suffered an injury against the Texans, rushing 13 times for 43 yards (3.3 average). He had 24 carries for 54 yards in 17 games, playing mostly on special teams.

With Khari Blasingame a likely keeper as a fullback, the 5-11, 206-pound Ebener figures to be competing with veteran Travis Homer for the final running back spot. So far, he’s making the most of his opportunities.

“He had a couple of nice runs in the red zone [Sunday] at Family Fest. He made a couple of nice cuts,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “His vision is improving because he knows the scheme. He knows where he’s supposed to be running the ball … where he’s supposed to be looking. I think coach [David] Walker’s done a really good job with that whole group.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1
Bears coach: Playing QB Justin Fields on Saturday an ‘educated decision’
Bears WR Chase Claypool injured in training camp
Fields notes: Another uneven day doesn’t end with a bang
Bears great Steve McMichael discharged from hospital, returns home
Bears keeping it simple for Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens
The Latest
GettyImages_2482413.jpg
Obituaries
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Musician played behind Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan before launch of the group behind “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
merlin_113580281.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1
Walker has not practiced since Aug. 1; Edmunds since Aug. 4 with undisclosed injuries.
By Mark Potash
 
20200924_141414.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
El padre de Serabi Medina le gritó que entrara a su edificio en Portage Park mientras el pistolero cruzaba la calle, según los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Las oficinas de la Secretaría del Estado requerirán cita para servicios de licencia
Alexi Giannoulias también alentó a los residentes de Illinois a hacer uso de los servicios en línea cuando sea posible, incluyendo la renovación de la licencia de conducir y el pedido de calcomanías para placas.
By Andrew Adams | Capitol News Illinois
 
Workers remove a traffic marker outside Union Station along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard as they begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cierran calle Canal frente a la estación Unión por más de un año para trabajo de construcción
Los equipos de construcción destrozarán la calle que técnicamente es un viaducto, mientras mantienen la estación debajo funcionando.
By David Struett
 