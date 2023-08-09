Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he had “no concern” that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or defensive end DeMarcus Walker would not be available for the season opener against the Packers on Sept. 10. Edmunds has missed the last five full practices. Walker has missed the last six.

“They’re getting all the walk-throughs, they’re getting all the mental work right now as they rehab back, so there’s command there,” Eberflus said. “Tremaine’s playing his position in the walk-throughs, making all the calls, so we’re squared away. So getting back they’ll be good.”

While cornerback Kyler Gordon returned from an undisclosed injury, the Bears had 10 players miss practice Wednesday, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, guard Nate Davis and rookie cornerback Terell Smith. And wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous. St. Brown both were unable to finish practice because of leg injuries.

Claypool pulled up on a one-on-one (receiver vs. cornerback) drill with an apparent hamstring injury. St. Brown, who became a bigger target for quarterback Justin Fields after Claypool went out, left after the final catch and returned with his right ankle taped. Both players stayed on the field through the end of practice.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, who missed the first 12 practices of camp on the non-football injury list, was activated Wednesday and is expected to participate in his first practice Thursday.