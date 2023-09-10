The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Halftime: Bears quiet offensively, trail Packers 10-6

The offense has gotten movement at times, but overall the Bears aren’t sustaining drives or getting in the end zone.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Halftime: Bears quiet offensively, trail Packers 10-6
fields___2023_09_10T160830.529.jpg

AP Photos

The Bears’ offense is off to a slow start and they’re down 10-6 to the Packers at halftime. Of their five drives, they’ve punted or turned it over on downs three times.

Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 10 of 14 passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 90.2 passer rating. He also has run five times for 36 yards.

Running back Khalil Herbert leads the Bears with 33 yards on two catches and has rushed six times for 15 yards. Wide receiver DJ Moore has two catches for 25 yards.

The Bears have been decent defensively, however, and though and despite their ongoing struggle to generate pressure with their pass rush, they’ve held Packers quarterback Jordan Love to 7-for-16 passing, 81 yards and a touchdown for an 80.5 passer rating.

The Bears ran aground on their opening drive when Fields came up just short on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches at their own 40-yard line. The Packers answered with a scoring drive that ended on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Love to Romeo Doubs.

The next two drives led to points, though. Fields got the Bears to the Packers’ 28- and 11- yard lines before Cairo Santos came in to kick field goals. Santos made a 47-yarder late in the first quarter and a 29-yarder with nine minutes left in the second to pull the Bears within 7-6.

The Packers will get the ball to start the second half.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield has strong finish in win over Vikings
‘Tailgating is a passion:’ Bears fans flock to season opener
Bears QB Justin Fields’ first drive falls short, leads to Packers going up 7-0
With no role on Bears, what’s next for 2022 3rd-round pick Velus Jones?
Bears-Packers inactives: Velus Jones out; Romeo Doubs in
Better Bears roster means better look at what OC Luke Getsy can do
The Latest
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday.
College Sports
Michigan State suspends football coach Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
091023_Sky_at_Sun_Chris_Marion_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA playoff picture: Sky to play Aces in best-of-three first-round series
Home-court advantage goes to the Aces for the first two games of the series before flipping to the Sky if they can force a Game 3.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Sky signed Kahleah Copper to a two-year extension.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky ink Kahleah Copper to two-year supermax extension
Terms of the extension include the veteran supermax, $241,984 in Year 1, according to Copper’s agent, Zack Miller, and $248,134 in Year 2.
By Annie Costabile
 
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.
NFL
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield has strong finish in win over Vikings
Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft who landed with his fourth team in three years to take over for the retired Tom Brady, completed 21 of 34 passes after a 3-for-11 start.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
Jesse Scholtens pitches against the Tigers in the White Sox’ 3-2 loss Sunday.
White Sox
GM Chris Getz wants White Sox to find an edge; Sox fall to 55-88 with loss to Tigers
“There’s professionalism, there’s loyalty, there’s execution. Those are the big three pillars I often point to,” Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 