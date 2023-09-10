Halftime: Bears quiet offensively, trail Packers 10-6

The Bears’ offense is off to a slow start and they’re down 10-6 to the Packers at halftime. Of their five drives, they’ve punted or turned it over on downs three times.

Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 10 of 14 passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 90.2 passer rating. He also has run five times for 36 yards.

Running back Khalil Herbert leads the Bears with 33 yards on two catches and has rushed six times for 15 yards. Wide receiver DJ Moore has two catches for 25 yards.

The Bears have been decent defensively, however, and though and despite their ongoing struggle to generate pressure with their pass rush, they’ve held Packers quarterback Jordan Love to 7-for-16 passing, 81 yards and a touchdown for an 80.5 passer rating.

The Bears ran aground on their opening drive when Fields came up just short on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches at their own 40-yard line. The Packers answered with a scoring drive that ended on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Love to Romeo Doubs.

The next two drives led to points, though. Fields got the Bears to the Packers’ 28- and 11- yard lines before Cairo Santos came in to kick field goals. Santos made a 47-yarder late in the first quarter and a 29-yarder with nine minutes left in the second to pull the Bears within 7-6.

The Packers will get the ball to start the second half.

