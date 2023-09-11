The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Bears CB Kyler Gordon’s injured hand being evaluated

Gordon, who is the team’s slot cornerback, was hurt while blitzing on his 27th snap Sunday and replaced by special teamer Josh Blackwell.

By  Patrick Finley
   
BEARS_060123_60.jpg

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is in his second season.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon spent Monday meeting with team doctors to determine the next step in treating his injured right hand. Gordon left Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Packers with an injury and was spotted with a splint and wrap on his right hand after the game.

“We’ll see where he is,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus said he would next offer an update Wednesday, when the Bears are required to submit an injury report to the NFL.

Losing Gordon would be a blow to a Bears defense that, entering the season, appeared primed for a breakout. Gordon himself spent all preseason talking about how much more comfortable he felt in the Bears’ defense entering his second season.

Gordon, who is the team’s slot cornerback, was hurt while blitzing on his 27th snap Sunday and replaced by special teamer Josh Blackwell. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he had confidence in Blackwell if he had to play in Tampa.

“I’ve seen him do it,” he said. “He played against Aaron Rodgers last year and did a really good job.”

