Bears QB Justin Fields ‘knows he can do better,’ coach says

One day after saying that he needed to look at the game tape before commenting extensively on quarterback Justin Fields’ dreadful performance against the rival Packers, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the obvious Monday.

“He knows he can play better,” Eberflus said. “He knows that. He’s well aware of that and he’s going to work diligently to do that.

“It’s important that everybody looks that way. The offensive line, the receivers, the coaches, the defensive coaches, the defensive line, everybody. It’s all hands on deck to improve. Because we want to improve this season as we go. We want to be a stronger football team every single week. We have room for improvement, as you can see.”

Fields went 24-for-37 for 216 yards. He was intercepted and fumbled — the former was a pick-six — and was sacked four times. Fields finished with a passer rating of 78.2 in the Bears’ 38-20 loss to their rivals at Soldier Field.