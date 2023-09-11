Bears coach: We ‘have to find ways to feed’ DJ Moore

Justin Fields threw to DJ Moore just twice Saturday, and he caught both balls for 25 yards. Moore was also targeted on a two-point conversion try, which does not count in the box score.

That’s not enough for the wide receiver whom the Bears have touted as Fields’ best friend since they traded the No. 1 pick for him in March.

“It’s important for us to be able to get the ball to our best skill ... ” head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “We need to do that as an offense. We have to do a better job there.

“Were the plays designed for him to go there sometimes? Yep. And they had some different coverages rolled up to him at times and different things that they were doing, which some teams are going to do. But we certainly have to find ways to feed DJ and feed our skill.”

There’s no question Moore is the Bears’ best weapon. Fellow receiver Darnell Mooney had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown while Chase Claypool failed to catch either of the two passes thrown his way. Claypool also missed a block on the Packers’ Keisean Nixon — who is 40 pounds lighter and 5 inches shorter — on a second-quarter screen pass to Mooney that lost four yards.

Eberflus was critical of the blocking effort without saying Claypool’s name.

“That has to improve,” he said. “We all saw that, right? So we’ve gotta block the perimeter better. We’ve gotta sustain our blocks. We’ve gotta take better angles. That’s part of what we need to improve, for sure.”

