The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach: We ‘have to find ways to feed’ DJ Moore

There’s no question Moore is the Bears’ best weapon

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears coach: We ‘have to find ways to feed’ DJ Moore
1672764619__1_.jpg

The Packers’ Rasul Douglas breaks up two-point conversion pass to DJ Moore.

Getty

Justin Fields threw to DJ Moore just twice Saturday, and he caught both balls for 25 yards. Moore was also targeted on a two-point conversion try, which does not count in the box score.

That’s not enough for the wide receiver whom the Bears have touted as Fields’ best friend since they traded the No. 1 pick for him in March.

“It’s important for us to be able to get the ball to our best skill ... ” head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “We need to do that as an offense. We have to do a better job there.

“Were the plays designed for him to go there sometimes? Yep. And they had some different coverages rolled up to him at times and different things that they were doing, which some teams are going to do. But we certainly have to find ways to feed DJ and feed our skill.”

There’s no question Moore is the Bears’ best weapon. Fellow receiver Darnell Mooney had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown while Chase Claypool failed to catch either of the two passes thrown his way. Claypool also missed a block on the Packers’ Keisean Nixon — who is 40 pounds lighter and 5 inches shorter — on a second-quarter screen pass to Mooney that lost four yards.

Eberflus was critical of the blocking effort without saying Claypool’s name.

“That has to improve,” he said. “We all saw that, right? So we’ve gotta block the perimeter better. We’ve gotta sustain our blocks. We’ve gotta take better angles. That’s part of what we need to improve, for sure.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Was Bears RB Roschon Johnson just a garbage-time play?
Bears QB Justin Fields’ pick-6 vs. Packers rife with red flags
Matt Eberflus swears the Bears were ready to play despite preseason limits
Bears CB Kyler Gordon’s injured hand being evaluated
Bears QB Justin Fields ‘knows he can do better,’ coach says
Halas Intrigue, Episode 296: Bears blown out by Packers
The Latest
BEARS_091123_52.jpg
Bears
Was Bears RB Roschon Johnson just a garbage-time play?
Amazingly, rookie Roschon Johnson played the highest portion of snaps among Bears running backs Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing against the Packers.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ pick-6 vs. Packers rife with red flags
He needs to get better at reading the entire field, deciphering defensive coverage, and making good decisions, and all three were problems on the game-wrecking interception.
By Jason Lieser
 
White Sox and Royals rained out Monday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
Royals-White Sox rained out
The White Sox and Royals will play a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Riviera theater in Uptown.
News
Open House Chicago returning with 170 locations, 2 kickoff parties
The weekend event, Oct. 13-15, will feature Uptown’s Riviera Theatre for the first time. The ornate concert venue was built in 1917 as a movie theater.
By David Struett
 
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postponed a launch of her 2024 bid for Congress.
News
Facing ethics questions, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postpones launch of Congress bid
Conyears-Ervin was poised to run in the March Illinois Democratic primary for the seat now held by Rep. Danny Davis.
By Lynn Sweet and Fran Spielman
 