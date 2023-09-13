The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I was a little bit too conservative’ vs. Packers

Justin Fields thinks he should have taken more deep shots rather than checking down against the Packers on Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In retrospect, Bears quarterback Justin Fields thinks he should have taken more deep shots rather than checking down against the Packers on Sunday.

“I felt like I was a little bit too conservative at times during the game,” he said. “Definitely with guys like [receivers] DJ [Moore] and Chase [Claypool] on the outside, if we do have one-on-one on the outside, potentially throwing it up and seeing what happens. With them, they’re great playmakers and they can most likely come up with a 50-50 ball. Definitely want to give them more chances deep down the field.”

Fields wasn’t saying the play-calling was conservative; rather, he said, he needed to trust his receivers when making his reads down the field. That’s easier to do against man defense than zone, though, and the Packers played their base zone defense on all but one play.

“They want to protect against explosives, take away the deep plays and stuff like that,” he said. “So of course we want to be able to take calculated shots throughout the game. And when we call those plays, you just got to take ‘em up and throw it up there. A receiver might have to make a contested catch to make a big play. But I mean, yeah, their defense is built for that, to make you go and drive down the field.”

Most teams in the NFL will try to play Fields the same way; zone defense typically helps to contain scrambling quarterbacks.

“When you’re taking your shot down the field on a 50-50 ball, you’ve gotta let it ride,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.” If the guy’s really high on top of the guy, which I think was the case a couple times, then it’s just the discernment of the quarterback. If he’s real high on him, then you just go ahead and go to your next read.

“But we certainly have some guys that can get some 50-50 balls. If you feel good about where the location is of the corner, we’re gonna go send it up.”

Asked whether that was a point of emphasis for Fields this week, Eberflus said they preach it every week.

“That’s just all part of the read,” he said. “When we’re talking about taking shots down the field, that’s just how you read it. We’re always coaching that.”

Fields went 24-for-37 for 216 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 78.2 passer rating Sunday — though much of his success came in the fourth quarter. After throwing a pick-six with about 13 minutes to play that put the Packers up by 24, Fields went 9-for-16 for 72 yards. The Bears lost 38-20.

They play at the Buccaneers on Sunday.

