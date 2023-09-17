Three takeaways from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers

Three takeaways from the Bears’ 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers:

Baker cooks

The Bucs’ Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick-turned-journeyman quarterback, finished with 317 passing yards and a 114.5 passer rating Sunday. The Bears defense allowed a 123.2 passer rating to the Packers’ Jordan Love in Week 1. Dating to last year, the Bears have allowed a passer rating of 114 or higher in each of the past four games. Five games ago, the Bills’ Josh Allen had a 71.3 rating in a game at Soldier Field with -12 wind chill.

Cairo kicks

When kicker Cairo Santos made a 52-yard field goal at the two-minute warning in the second quarter, he improved to 3-for-3 on the season. Since Dec. 26, 2021, he’s made all but two of his 32 field goals.

Big ‘dogs

The early point spread for the Bears’ game Sunday in Kansas City is the Chiefs by 11 ½. If that holds up, it’d be the largest spread in any game played thus far this season. Since 2020, the Bears have been 11 1/2 -point underdogs twice — in a 2021 losses at Green Bay and Tampa Bay.

