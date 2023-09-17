The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Three takeaways from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers

Breaking down Baker Mayfield’s passer rating, Cairo Santos’ field goals and the Bears becoming big underdogs Sunday:

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs’ Baker Mayfield and the Bears’ Justin Fields embrace after Sunday’s game.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Three takeaways from the Bears’ 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers:

Baker cooks

The Bucs’ Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick-turned-journeyman quarterback, finished with 317 passing yards and a 114.5 passer rating Sunday. The Bears defense allowed a 123.2 passer rating to the Packers’ Jordan Love in Week 1. Dating to last year, the Bears have allowed a passer rating of 114 or higher in each of the past four games. Five games ago, the Bills’ Josh Allen had a 71.3 rating in a game at Soldier Field with -12 wind chill.

Cairo kicks

When kicker Cairo Santos made a 52-yard field goal at the two-minute warning in the second quarter, he improved to 3-for-3 on the season. Since Dec. 26, 2021, he’s made all but two of his 32 field goals.

Big ‘dogs

The early point spread for the Bears’ game Sunday in Kansas City is the Chiefs by 11 ½. If that holds up, it’d be the largest spread in any game played thus far this season. Since 2020, the Bears have been 11 1/2 -point underdogs twice — in a 2021 losses at Green Bay and Tampa Bay.

Martin Misiak (right) with Ethan Del Mastro.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak shows off versatility as globetrotting continues
Misiak was impressive during this weekend’s prospect tournament, demonstrating his array of skills and ability to play both center and wing. As he heads to another new team — the OHL’s Erie Otters — this season, his development seems to be on the right track.
By Ben Pope
 
Aces forward A’ja Wilson takes a shot over Sky forward Alanna Smith during the first half of Sunday’s playoff game. The Aces eliminated the Sky from the postseason.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep
Kahleah Copper finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. A’ja Wilson broke the Aces franchise postseason scoring record, previously set by coach Becky Hammon (35), finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 
Anthony Green sings with L.S. Dunes on Day 3 of Riot Fest at Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
Riot Fest Day 3: After the rain, a ‘beautiful day’ for L.S. Dunes
Patience paid off for Riot Fest goers after a rain delay got things off to a slow start on the final day at Douglass Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears_Buccaneers_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
A screen? Really? Bears go with their ‘gut’ and fail
“It’s great when it works,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And when it doesn’t everybody’s gonna criticize.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield over Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the third quarter of the Bears’ 27-17 loss Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Bears
Welcome, rookie: Mike Evans teaches Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson some hard lessons
The highly regarded second-round draft pick was unbowed after Evans burned him for a 70-yard reception and a 32-yard touchdown in a six-catch, 171-yard day Sunday. “I knew it was coming. Every game I know it’s coming. ... I just got to be better,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 