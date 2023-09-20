In other news ... Bears cut QB Nathan Peterman

The Bears cut veteran back-up quarterback Nathan Peterman on Wednesday, at least temporarily leaving undrafted free-agent rookie Tyson Bagent as the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields.

Peterman was the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback behind Fields and Trevor Siemian for most of last season. He appeared in three games, including a start in the season finale against the Vikings at Soldier Field. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown (an 11-yard pass to Cole Kmet) before giving way to third-stringer Tim Boyle in the fourth quarter.

Bagent, a rookie from Division II Shepherd University, won a roster spot with impressive play in training camp and the preseason — so impressive that the Bears put him on the 53-man roster rather than risk losing him by putting him on the practice squad. It remains to be seen if the Bears sign a veteran to back up Fields.