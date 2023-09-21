The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears OC Luke Getsy: I regret screen because it didn’t work

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is just four days removed from calling a screen pass at his own 6-yard line that failed spectacularly.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

Luke Getsy is in his second season as Bears offensive coordinator.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The screen was intercepted by the Bucs’ Shaq Barrett and returned for a game-sealing touchdown. Afterward, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David said they knew it was coming.

Thursday, Getsy expressed regret in the play call — only because it didn’t work.

“Shaq made an unbelievable play ...” he said. “You have an elite player that was clever enough to grab the inside of his collar bone and make an amazing play. (Center) Lucas (Patrick) was going to get on Lavonte and then we’re talking about a different story, probably. But the fact is, a great player made a great play and you always want to go back and say you should have did this or you should have done that.

“And it didn’t work, so yeah, I should have done something different, for sure. But that’s the reality of what our job is and what we do.”

