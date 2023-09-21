Bears OC Luke Getsy: I regret screen because it didn’t work

It might feel as though it was a month ago, given how quickly the week devolved at Halas Hall, but Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is just four days removed from calling a screen pass at his own 6-yard line that failed spectacularly.

The screen was intercepted by the Bucs’ Shaq Barrett and returned for a game-sealing touchdown. Afterward, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David said they knew it was coming.

Thursday, Getsy expressed regret in the play call — only because it didn’t work.

“Shaq made an unbelievable play ...” he said. “You have an elite player that was clever enough to grab the inside of his collar bone and make an amazing play. (Center) Lucas (Patrick) was going to get on Lavonte and then we’re talking about a different story, probably. But the fact is, a great player made a great play and you always want to go back and say you should have did this or you should have done that.

“And it didn’t work, so yeah, I should have done something different, for sure. But that’s the reality of what our job is and what we do.”

