The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Social media loves taking shots at Bears QB Justin Fields

One survey says Chicago’s quarterback is the most criticized on X/Twitter.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Social media loves taking shots at Bears QB Justin Fields
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

X/Twitter has made Justin Fields No. 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields continues to take hits.

According to research by Illinoisbet.com, Fields has received the most negative reaction on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, among NFL quarterbacks with a 28.7% negative rating.

The top (bottom?) three are: 

1. Justin Fields: 28.70% negative rating; 15.50% positive rating; 63,189 posts

2. Deshaun Watson: 27.10%, 10.80%, 80,404

3. Josh Allen:  26.70% 15.60% 147,581

On the flipside, here are the top three NFL QBs ranked by positivity rating on social media (guess who’s on top):

1. Jordan Love: 33.40% positive rating, 10.50% negative rating, 89,937 posts

2. Jared Goff: 33.20%, 13.10%, 29,310

3. Trevor Lawrence: 28.90%, 13.40%, 19,494

Illinoisbet.com researched the most hyped quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence, to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
It will take more than a photo and hug to forget Justin Fields’ comments
Bears defensive assistants steer clear of discussing DC Alan Williams
Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy talks ‘instant gratification’ and QB Justin Fields
GM Ryan Poles gives reassurances amid Bears’ multifaceted mess
Bears drawing wrath of national media for ... well ... everything
Halas Intrigue podcast: What a week
The Latest
Illustration of a hand pointing toward a computer screen where it’s meeting a robot hand coming out of the computer.
Business
Amazon taps U. of I. as artificial intelligence race heats up
A new center for artificial intelligence research will launch at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with the help of tech giant Amazon.
By Aidan Sadovi
 
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Business
UAW strike spreads to GM, Stellantis parts sites in Bolingbrook, Naperville
The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.
By David Roeder
 
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, who is among a group of legislators who have been meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to iron out an AI policy framework.
Politics
A former Fermilab physicist, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster is using AI technology, and he’s worried
As the only member of Congress with a Ph.D. in physics, Foster is using AI to learn more about a field that fascinates many and terrifies others, including federal officials.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
ATT_092123_guestAnnouncement_Chorus.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet was joined by Franklin Foer, author of the bestseller, “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Sun-Times reporter Stefano Esposito practices the violin under the watchful eye of his more musically advanced son Lucca, 11, at their home.
Columnists
Learning to play the violin isn’t easy as an adult when your 11-year-old kid is your teacher
I’m aiming one day to be able to play a duet with my son Lucca. He’s OK with that — “if you don’t completely mess it up. Also, learn to play so your music doesn’t sound like a cow with a sore throat.”
By Stefano Esposito
 