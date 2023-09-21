Social media loves taking shots at Bears QB Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields continues to take hits.

According to research by Illinoisbet.com, Fields has received the most negative reaction on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, among NFL quarterbacks with a 28.7% negative rating.

The top (bottom?) three are:

1. Justin Fields: 28.70% negative rating; 15.50% positive rating; 63,189 posts

2. Deshaun Watson: 27.10%, 10.80%, 80,404

3. Josh Allen: 26.70% 15.60% 147,581

On the flipside, here are the top three NFL QBs ranked by positivity rating on social media (guess who’s on top):

1. Jordan Love: 33.40% positive rating, 10.50% negative rating, 89,937 posts

2. Jared Goff: 33.20%, 13.10%, 29,310

3. Trevor Lawrence: 28.90%, 13.40%, 19,494

Illinoisbet.com researched the most hyped quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence, to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.