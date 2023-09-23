Bears vs. Chiefs — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce stands out as the Chiefs’ top receiving threat more than ever after the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Sammy Watkins over the past two seasons.

Kelce is off to a slow start after suffering a hyperextended knee prior to the opener against the Lions. He missed that game and had four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 victory over the Jaguars last week. Regardless of how strong the supporting cast is, containing Kelce has always been a big key.

This matchup is one reason why Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, with his superior size (6-5, 250) and length (83-inch wingspan), was Matt Eberflus’ choice over Roquan Smith — his pass coverage ability.

Then again, in five games against the Bills with Edmunds playing every snap, Kelce had 36 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns — that’s 99.6 yards per game and 13.8 yards per catch. Because of Kelce’s quickness and wide-receiver’s ability to get open, it’s a tough one-on-one matchup for anyone.

TRENDING

The Bears’ defense ranks 31st in points, 29th in yards and 31st in sacks after two weeks. But third-down defense is arguably the biggest culprit to their poor start.

They’ve allowed 17-of-31 (54.8%) third-down conversions (31st in the NFL) — including 9-of-14 (64.3%) in falling behind 38-14 against the Packers and 7-of-11 (63.6%) in falling behind 20-10 against the Buccaneers last week.

With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have been one of the best third-down offenses in football. They’ve finished second, first, third, first and second in his five seasons. They’re 9-of-27 (33.3%) in the first two games this season — tied for 22nd in the NFL. It remains to be seen if that’s a sign of a step back or if they’re just warming up with Kelce getting back to full strength.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Even more than normal, if that’s possible, all eyes will be on Bears quarterback Justin Fields after Fields publicly expressed frustration with his playing style — saying he was robotic, feeling too confined to the pocket and indicating he was being over-coached.

After two games, Fields has a 70.7 passer rating (25th in the NFL), with two touchdowns, three interceptions, 10 sacks and one fumble lost. His running game is under scrutiny after he had four carries, for a net three yards (with a touchdown) against the Buccaneers last week. Fields averaged 94.9 rushing yards in his final 10 games last season.

X-FACTOR

The 0-2 Bears had a difficult week, with defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning under curious and murky circumstances and the hubub over Fields publicly saying coach could be an issue with his performance. NFL teams are conditioned to block those things out, but it remains to be seen if being so intent on staying focused causes them to lose focus. It’s happened before.

