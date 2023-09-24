Three keys for Bears vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three keys for the Bears as they prepare to play the Chiefs on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.:

Focus — if that’s even possible.

The team is coming off one of the most toxic weeks in its history, from the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams to quarterback Justin Fields blaming coaching to starting left tackle Braxton Jones landing on injured reserve with a neck issue. Teams tend to go one of two ways in these instances — to rise up or fold. Good luck rising up against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Find offensive momentum early.

Fields’ vow to play more freely puts pressure on his performance in the first few drives. The Bears need him to feel comfortable, yes, but they also need their rushing attack — which was the best in the league last year — to wake up. Early points would relax Fields and give the Bears their first piece of good news in days.

And stop that Mahomes guy.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reworked his contract this week — on his birthday — and now will receive $210.6 million over the next four years. That’s the most in the NFL, and he’s worth every penny. Can the Bears pressure him after recording only one sack all season?

