Halftime: Chiefs destroying Bears 34-0 as QB Justin Fields has 40 yards passing, INT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bears’ brutal week is continuing with a nightmare against the Chiefs as they trail 34-0 at halftime.

The Bears stopped the Chiefs on the opening possession, but Patrick Mahomes led touchdown drives of 59, 80 and 88 yards on the next three to take a 21-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the offense is at its worst and went scoreless in the first half for the first time this season. Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 4 of 10 passes for 40 yards with an interception for a 12.5 passer rating.

The Bears have 85 yards of total offense, compared to 312 for the Chiefs.

Embarrassingly, after the Chiefs’ third touchdown, the Bears opened the ensuing drive with a delay-of-game penalty and then running back Khalil Herbert lost a fumble after catching a short screen pass.

The Chiefs took over at the Bears’ 26-yard line and got a 41-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker.

The Bears get the ball to begin the second half.

