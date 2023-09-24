The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Halftime: Chiefs destroying Bears 34-0 as QB Justin Fields has 40 yards passing, INT

The Bears punted on their first three possessions and fumbled on the fourth.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

In his first matchup with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields is trailing at halftime.

Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bears’ brutal week is continuing with a nightmare against the Chiefs as they trail 34-0 at halftime.

The Bears stopped the Chiefs on the opening possession, but Patrick Mahomes led touchdown drives of 59, 80 and 88 yards on the next three to take a 21-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the offense is at its worst and went scoreless in the first half for the first time this season. Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 4 of 10 passes for 40 yards with an interception for a 12.5 passer rating.

The Bears have 85 yards of total offense, compared to 312 for the Chiefs.

Embarrassingly, after the Chiefs’ third touchdown, the Bears opened the ensuing drive with a delay-of-game penalty and then running back Khalil Herbert lost a fumble after catching a short screen pass.

The Chiefs took over at the Bears’ 26-yard line and got a 41-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker.

The Bears get the ball to begin the second half.

